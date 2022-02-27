International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Lukashenko Says 'Harassment of Belarusians' in Ukraine Could Push Minsk Toward a Special Op
Lukashenko Says 'Harassment of Belarusians' in Ukraine Could Push Minsk Toward a Special Op
President Alexander Lukashenko has said that "harassment of Belarusians" in Ukraine could prompt Minsk towards undertaking a "special operation".Lukashenko, who emphasized that there were no Belarusian soldiers or armaments in Ukraine, as Russia did not require such assistance for its “special operation” there, aimed at "protecting the people" of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the "genocide" waged by the Ukrainian authorities, said that Belarusians were being caught on the territory of that country and subjected to beatings.Such incidents trigger outrage and may prompt Minsk to launch a “special operation” to release its citizens, said Alexander Lukashenko.The Belarusian president stressed that rockets are not flying from the territory of his country towards Ukraine. Instead, weapons were smuggled into Belarus from Ukraine as gangs had geared up for provocations in the republic. Lukashenko stated that a defence plan for his country had already been developed, and necessary weaponry would shortly be transferred to the republic from Russia.The Belarusian president urged Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia unless it wanted to lose its statehood.
Lukashenko Says 'Harassment of Belarusians' in Ukraine Could Push Minsk Toward a Special Op

08:23 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 27.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Valery Sharifulin / Go to the photo bankPresident of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
© Sputnik / Valery Sharifulin
/
Go to the photo bank
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk has prepared everything necessary for talks between the sides in Gomel.
President Alexander Lukashenko has said that "harassment of Belarusians" in Ukraine could prompt Minsk towards undertaking a "special operation".
Lukashenko, who emphasized that there were no Belarusian soldiers or armaments in Ukraine, as Russia did not require such assistance for its “special operation” there, aimed at "protecting the people" of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the "genocide" waged by the Ukrainian authorities, said that Belarusians were being caught on the territory of that country and subjected to beatings.
Such incidents trigger outrage and may prompt Minsk to launch a “special operation” to release its citizens, said Alexander Lukashenko.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Putin Thanks Russian Special Op Forces for Heroically Performing Their Military Duty in Ukraine
06:19 GMT
The Belarusian president stressed that rockets are not flying from the territory of his country towards Ukraine. Instead, weapons were smuggled into Belarus from Ukraine as gangs had geared up for provocations in the republic. Lukashenko stated that a defence plan for his country had already been developed, and necessary weaponry would shortly be transferred to the republic from Russia.
The Belarusian president urged Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia unless it wanted to lose its statehood.
