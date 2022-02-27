https://sputniknews.com/20220227/lukashenko-says-harassment-of-belarusians-in-ukraine-could-push-minsk-toward-a-special-op-1093415399.html
08:23 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 27.02.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk has prepared everything necessary for talks between the sides in Gomel.
President Alexander Lukashenko has said that "harassment of Belarusians" in Ukraine could prompt Minsk
towards undertaking a "special operation".
Lukashenko, who emphasized that there were no Belarusian soldiers or armaments in Ukraine, as Russia did not require such assistance for its “special operation”
there, aimed at "protecting the people" of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the "genocide" waged by the Ukrainian authorities, said that Belarusians were being caught on the territory of that country and subjected to beatings.
Such incidents trigger outrage and may prompt Minsk to launch a “special operation” to release its citizens, said Alexander Lukashenko.
The Belarusian president stressed that rockets are not flying from the territory of his country towards Ukraine. Instead, weapons were smuggled into Belarus from Ukraine as gangs had geared up for provocations in the republic. Lukashenko stated that a defence plan for his country had already been developed, and necessary weaponry would shortly be transferred to the republic from Russia.
The Belarusian president urged Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table
with Russia unless it wanted to lose its statehood.