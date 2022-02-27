https://sputniknews.com/20220227/kremlin-russian-delegation-arrives-in-belarus-for-talks-with-ukrainians-ready-to-start-in-gomel-1093413983.html

Kremlin: Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Ukrainians, Ready To Start in Gomel

A Russain delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

A Russain delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."In accordance with the agreement reached, the Russian delegation, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and other departments, including the presidential administration, has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians. We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel," Peskov told reporters.

