International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Ukrainians, Ready to Start in Gomel
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/kremlin-russian-delegation-arrives-in-belarus-for-talks-with-ukrainians-ready-to-start-in-gomel-1093413983.html
Kremlin: Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Ukrainians, Ready To Start in Gomel
Kremlin: Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Ukrainians, Ready To Start in Gomel
A Russain delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-27T07:15+0000
2022-02-27T07:24+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093413983.jpg?1645946664
A Russain delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."In accordance with the agreement reached, the Russian delegation, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and other departments, including the presidential administration, has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians. We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel," Peskov told reporters.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Kremlin: Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Ukrainians, Ready To Start in Gomel

07:15 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 07:24 GMT 27.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
A Russain delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"In accordance with the agreement reached, the Russian delegation, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and other departments, including the presidential administration, has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians. We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel," Peskov told reporters.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала