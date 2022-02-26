https://sputniknews.com/20220226/lavrov-tells-turkey-russia-ready-to-work-with-all-constructive-forces-to-resolve-ukraine-crisis-1093397865.html
Lavrov Tells Turkey Russia Ready to 'Work With All Constructive Forces' to Resolve Ukraine Crisis
Russia and its Donbass republic allies began a large-scale military operation aimed at "demilitarising" and "denazifying" Ukraine on Thursday. The US and its... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has informed his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the Russian-led military operation in Ukraine, and informed him that Moscow is prepared to work with 'all constructive forces' to resolve the crisis as soon as possible."The main goals and objectives of the comprehensive package of measures being taken aimed at demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine, ensuring the security of the civilian population of the country, and protecting the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation were stressed. The readiness of the Russian side for close cooperation with all constructive forces for the quickest possible sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian problem in the interests of peace and stability was emphasized," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a readout of Saturday's telephone talks.The talks were held at the initiative of the Turkish side.
