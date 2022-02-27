https://sputniknews.com/20220227/putin-thanks-russian-special-op-forces-for-heroically-performing-their-military-duty-in-ukraine-1093413085.html

Putin Thanks Russian Special Op Forces for Heroically Performing Their Military Duty in Ukraine

Earlier, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) amid intensified shelling of their territory by Kiev's forces...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed special gratitude to the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Federation who are heroically performing their military duty in Ukraine.Putin recalled that the Special Operations Forces have repeatedly proved their readiness to act efficiently and competently in the most difficult conditions while solving the most challenging and responsible tasks.The Russian President singled out those who these days are “heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbass.”This comes as Russia and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.The move followed months of escalating tensions in the region, marked by intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, which resulted in civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes on Ukrainian cities, only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.

