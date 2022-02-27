https://sputniknews.com/20220227/putin-thanks-russian-special-op-forces-for-heroically-performing-their-military-duty-in-ukraine-1093413085.html
Putin Thanks Russian Special Op Forces for Heroically Performing Their Military Duty in Ukraine
Putin Thanks Russian Special Op Forces for Heroically Performing Their Military Duty in Ukraine
Earlier, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) amid intensified shelling of their territory by Kiev's forces... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-27T06:19+0000
2022-02-27T06:19+0000
2022-02-27T07:09+0000
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
special operations forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093278105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_0bde0bd55606bb911592f5fc5399cbb7.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed special gratitude to the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Federation who are heroically performing their military duty in Ukraine.Putin recalled that the Special Operations Forces have repeatedly proved their readiness to act efficiently and competently in the most difficult conditions while solving the most challenging and responsible tasks.The Russian President singled out those who these days are “heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbass.”This comes as Russia and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.The move followed months of escalating tensions in the region, marked by intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, which resulted in civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes on Ukrainian cities, only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093278105_144:0:2768:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb33c10e8f79f045409c6f0e0112619.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, special operations forces
Putin Thanks Russian Special Op Forces for Heroically Performing Their Military Duty in Ukraine
06:19 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 27.02.2022) Subscribe
Earlier, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) amid intensified shelling of their territory by Kiev's forces. Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for assistance from DPR and LPR, with the goal of neutralising Ukraine's military capacity with precision strikes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed special gratitude to the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Federation who are heroically performing their military duty in Ukraine
.
"I want to thank the command, the personnel of the Special Operations Forces, veterans of the Special Forces units for their loyalty to the oath, for their impeccable service in the name of the people of Russia and our great Motherland,” said the Russian leader in a statement released by the Kremlin on Special Forces Day, marked on 27 February since 2015.
Putin recalled that the Special Operations Forces have repeatedly proved their readiness to act efficiently and competently in the most difficult conditions while solving the most challenging and responsible tasks.
The Russian President singled out those who these days are “heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbass.”
“I wish good luck, success and all the best to you and your loved ones," Putin concluded.
This comes as Russia and militia forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.
The move followed months of escalating tensions in the region, marked by intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, which resulted in civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.
Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes on Ukrainian cities, only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes.