EU Should Urge US to Change Its Course Aimed at Containing Russia, Chinese Media Says

EU Should Urge US to Change Its Course Aimed at Containing Russia, Chinese Media Says

On Thursday, the US imposed a string of new "severe" sanctions on the Russian economy after Moscow began a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine... 25.02.2022

The European economy may be significantly affected by the Ukraine conflict, so it's time for Brussels to heed Moscow's "legitimate" security concerns and urge Washington to change its course aimed at containing Russia to avoid any further escalation of tensions, the state-run Chinese newspaper Global Times has reported.According to the Global Times, given that some EU countries have long maintained close economic and trade ties with Moscow, "it is conceivable that the US and its allies' severe sanctions imposed on Russia will produce shocks to regional supply chains, including energy supplies".In terms of Washington's anti-Russian sanctions, these measures may result in a situation where many European countries will have to rely on expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) provided by the US, according to the Global Times.With oil and gas prices continuing to increase, inflation in European countries "will be exacerbated", the newspaper claims.As another example of the consequences, the Global Times pointed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, noting that the Ukraine conflict means that "it is basically impossible" to push forward with the project because Germany said it will put certification of the pipeline on hold. And without the Nord Stream 2, the news outlet warns, "the energy needs of Germany and other EU countries will be hurt".The Global Times concludes by suggesting that it is America that "could be the only party that stands to benefit from the situation".The article follows Russia's launch of a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin stressing that the goal is to protect the people of the Donbass region "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".This came after Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent nations, ratifying friendship and cooperation treaties with them, and promising to protect the people of Donbass against any threats.

