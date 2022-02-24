https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-says-feelings-and-pain-of-donbass-residents-prompted-russia-to-recognise-dpr-and-lpr-1093320854.html
Putin Says Feelings and Pain of Donbass Residents Prompted Russia to Recognise DPR and LPR
Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to conduct a special operation in Donbass, saying that he expects consolidated... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the "feelings and pain" of residents in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine prompted Russia to recognise the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.The statement comes shortly after Putin authorised a Russian special operation in Donbass which he said would be aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.
04:33 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 24.02.2022)
Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to conduct a special operation in Donbass, saying that he expects consolidated parliamentary support for the operation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the "feelings and pain" of residents in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine prompted Russia to recognise the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.
The statement comes shortly after Putin authorised a Russian special operation in Donbass which he said would be aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.