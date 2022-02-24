https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-says-feelings-and-pain-of-donbass-residents-prompted-russia-to-recognise-dpr-and-lpr-1093320854.html

Putin Says Feelings and Pain of Donbass Residents Prompted Russia to Recognise DPR and LPR

Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to conduct a special operation in Donbass, saying that he expects consolidated... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the "feelings and pain" of residents in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine prompted Russia to recognise the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.The statement comes shortly after Putin authorised a Russian special operation in Donbass which he said would be aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.

