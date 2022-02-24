International
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-says-feelings-and-pain-of-donbass-residents-prompted-russia-to-recognise-dpr-and-lpr-1093320854.html
Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to conduct a special operation in Donbass, saying that he expects consolidated... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the "feelings and pain" of residents in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine prompted Russia to recognise the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.The statement comes shortly after Putin authorised a Russian special operation in Donbass which he said would be aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.
russia

04:33 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 24.02.2022)
Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to conduct a special operation in Donbass, saying that he expects consolidated parliamentary support for the operation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the "feelings and pain" of residents in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine prompted Russia to recognise the independence of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.
The statement comes shortly after Putin authorised a Russian special operation in Donbass which he said would be aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.
