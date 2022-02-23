https://sputniknews.com/20220223/germanys-habeck-says-halt-of-nord-stream-2-does-not-rule-out-its-launch-someday-1093301617.html

Germany's Habeck Says Halt of Nord Stream 2 Does Not Rule Out Its Launch Someday

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that the halting of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification does not mean the...

In another statement, the official said that there has long been an "illusion" that the project can be considered only from the perspective of economic policy, as energy issues is now linked to security.Earlier in the day, Habek said the Nord Stream 2 project, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could be halted due to the situation around Ukraine, with Berlin coordinating actions with European and American partners.On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz instructed the country's economy ministry to take a "necessary administrative step" in order to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbass republics - DPR and LPR.

