LIVE UPDATES: Australia Announces Sanctions Against Russia for DPR and LPR Recognition
The situation in Donbass remains uneasy, as Kiev continues to carry out attacks in the region. According to Lugansk, on Tuesday alone Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime at least 114 times. Mass evacuation is ongoing in the DPR and LPR due to shellings by the Ukrainian armed forces.
On Monday, following an appeal from the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic Russia recognised both as independent countries in a bid to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass. Moscow also ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with both republics and promised to provide military assistance to DPR and LPR in case of a threat.
In response, the US, Britain, and European countries introduced sanctions against Moscow, claiming that the recognition of the Donbass republics violated the sovereignty of Ukraine.
04:49 GMT 23.02.2022
Australia Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of DPR, LPR - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia is imposing sanctions on Russia for its recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbour... The Australian government will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals in response to the aggression by Russia against Ukraine. We will also... extend existing sanctions that apply to Crimea and Sevastopol to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk," Morrison said as broadcast by ABC News. "Initially, we will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation".