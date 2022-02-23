LIVE UPDATES: Australia Announces Sanctions Against Russia for DPR and LPR Recognition

"It is absolutely unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbour... The Australian government will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals in response to the aggression by Russia against Ukraine. We will also... extend existing sanctions that apply to Crimea and Sevastopol to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk," Morrison said as broadcast by ABC News. "Initially, we will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation".