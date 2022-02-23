https://sputniknews.com/20220223/zelensky-ukraine-ready-for-talks-with-russia-in-various-formats-1093315314.html

Zelensky: Ukraine Ready for Talks With Russia in Various Formats

Zelensky: Ukraine Ready for Talks With Russia in Various Formats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal to Moscow on Thursday morning for dialogue to resolve the simmering crisis in the region. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T23:05+0000

2022-02-23T23:05+0000

2022-02-23T23:16+0000

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

talks

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

In a video posted on Telegram in which he spoke in both Ukrainian and his native Russian language, Zelensky claimed that there were nearly 200,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and that Russia has approved an offensive against Ukraine.He asserted that Ukraine does not and will not pose a threat to Russia and that it does not want any type of war with Moscow, including a cold or "hot" war, or a hybrid war."Today, I requested a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result is silence. However, the silence must be in Donbas," Zelensky said.On Wednesday, Kiev requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the topic of the Donbass, where on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway republics from Ukraine. The Russophone-majority region, situated between Ukraine and Russia, has been the site of eight years of war after the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics declared independence from Kiev, following an attempt to reduce the status of the Russian language as a national language of Ukraine.Putin said the Minsk Protocol for peace in the region, agreed to in 2015 by Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), had failed, thanks to Kiev's intransigence. Russia agreed in the deal that the Donbass was a part of Ukraine, but without a path to peace, Putin said he felt compelled to intervene and stop the fighting, dispatching peacekeepers to the republics following their recognition.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, talks, russia