Russian Defence Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Put on EU Sanction List

The European Union has approved sanctions against Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Defense Minister, Maria Zakharova, director of the foreign ministry’s Information and... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Maria Zakharova, the director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, was placed on the sanctions list due to her being deemed "the central figure of state propaganda." The EU also accuses her of "promoting the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine."The EU has accused Simonyan of presenting a "positive attitude towards the annexation of Crimea and the actions of the separatists in the Donbass," through MIA Rossiya Segodnya and RT. Inclusion on the sanctions list prevents entry into the EU and the freezing of assets in the region. It also freezes the assets of organizations included on the list. The sanctions also prohibit EU citizens and organizations from transferring funds to individuals and entities on the list.The sanctions are designed to target individuals and entities deemed close to the Russian president. The EU has banned certain transactions with securities of the Russian Government and Central Bank issued after March 9. The sanction is designed to limit Russia's ability to tap into the EU's capital and financial markets. The sanctions also extend to business and economic dealings in non-Ukrainian controlled regions of the Donbas.

