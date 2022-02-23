https://sputniknews.com/20220223/german-economy-minister-says-nord-stream-2-can-be-completely-halted-1093299052.html

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project can be completely stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

According to the minister, working out of new energy security will last for several months. He called the measure a "forced legal step" in the process of approval of the project.Commenting on Berlin's stance, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev expressed his hope the statement "is a temporary measure" and that "prudence and pragmatism will ultimately triumph".The diplomat expressed hope that the pipeline will eventually be launched, saying the project "is needed, first of all, for the energy security of Europe".On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator, meaning withdrawal of the ministry's energy security report on Nord Stream 2 from the agency. The document served as a basis for the German regulator – the Federal Network Agency to conduct the certification process of the project. The certification process has been frozen on Tuesday. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbas breakaway republics.Moscow has repeatedly called on Western nations to stop politicising Nord Stream 2, which was completed on 10 September, saying that it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. The project is mainly opposed by the United States.Washington has sought to impose sanctions on the project amid tensions with Moscow over Ukraine, which escalated over the past few days as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics, prompting outrage from the West.

