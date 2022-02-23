German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project can be completely stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin is coordinating the issue with European and US partners.
"This [a complete shutdown of the project] can also happen. Today's measure is not a sanction in the narrow and strict sense of the word ... But it is still possible. We coordinate with European and US partners," Habeck told ARD broadcaster.
According to the minister, working out of new energy security will last for several months. He called the measure a "forced legal step" in the process of approval of the project.
Commenting on Berlin's stance, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev expressed his hope the statement "is a temporary measure" and that "prudence and pragmatism will ultimately triumph".
"We regretted the announcement that [the German authorities] were going to suspend the certification. The German government has always stated before that Nord Stream is a commercial, purely economic project that is in no way connected with political events. Now this position, apparently, is changing under the active pressure of our overseas colleagues," Nechaev told reporters.
The diplomat expressed hope that the pipeline will eventually be launched, saying the project "is needed, first of all, for the energy security of Europe".
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator, meaning withdrawal of the ministry's energy security report on Nord Stream 2 from the agency. The document served as a basis for the German regulator – the Federal Network Agency to conduct the certification process of the project. The certification process has been frozen on Tuesday. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbas breakaway republics.
Moscow has repeatedly called on Western nations to stop politicising Nord Stream 2, which was completed on 10 September, saying that it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. The project is mainly opposed by the United States.
Washington has sought to impose sanctions on the project amid tensions with Moscow over Ukraine, which escalated over the past few days as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics, prompting outrage from the West.