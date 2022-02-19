International
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/biden-extends-state-of-emergency-in-us-amid-ongoing-covid-19-pandemic-1093166988.html
Biden Extends State of Emergency in US Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Extends State of Emergency in US Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has announced his decision to extend the state of emergency, which was declared in the country almost two years ago... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T05:46+0000
2022-02-19T05:46+0000
us
covid-19
emergency
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853741_0:255:3072:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_dd506e5e2e6db270226c48fa8dc47339.jpg
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.&nbsp; For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, and beginning March 1, 2020, must continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.The president also stressed the need to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity of the federal government.The United States remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases. According to the latest data from the US Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 80 million. Over 51 million have recovered, and 958,300 have died.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853741_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6783928884e4e439a70de2b0341318c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, covid-19, emergency, joe biden

Biden Extends State of Emergency in US Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

05:46 GMT 19.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden walks away after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington
President Joe Biden walks away after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has announced his decision to extend the state of emergency, which was declared in the country almost two years ago, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has been causing significant risk to the public health.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.  For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, and beginning March 1, 2020, must continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
The president also stressed the need to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity of the federal government.
The United States remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases. According to the latest data from the US Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 80 million. Over 51 million have recovered, and 958,300 have died.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала