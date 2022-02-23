https://sputniknews.com/20220223/there-will-be-a-price-to-pay-pelosi-slams-putin-as-tyrant-warns-of-further-sanctions-1093314811.html

'There Will Be a Price to Pay': Pelosi Slams Putin as 'Tyrant,' Warns of Further Sanctions

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 LNG pipeline, and its corporate officers, over...

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), during a Wednesday news conference, proclaimed that Russian aggression toward Ukraine amounts to "an attack on democracy" that the US, along with its allies, will continue to oppose via defensive support of Ukraine and swift sanctions against Russia. "There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin," Pelosi added during her speech, highlighting the Russian president's past affiliation with the KGB. Pelosi noted that the world has yet to see the "depth" of the new sanctions. Those penalizing Russia for the decision to recognize the DPR and LPR include the US, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Japan, and Canada.Schiff claimed that the goal is to ensure the costs continue and that the Russian people see "the cost of their dictator's aggression." The House speaker's weekly news conference came as the US president moved to place further sanctions on Nord Steam 2 AG, and its corporate officers, as part of the "initial tranche of sanctions" regarding the situation in the breakaway DPR and LPR. Washington's move was accompanied by Berlin halting the certification of the $11 billion liquefied natural gas pipeline that, if it entered service, would be capable of doubling the delivery of Russian fuel to Germany.Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, heads of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, have called on the Russian president to help avoid civilian casualties in the states by providing military assistance in repelling Ukrainian forces, according to Wednesday comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia is, at present, carrying out peacekeeping efforts in the Donbass republics.

