Biden Orders Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 AG, Corporate Officers

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he considered the Russian recognition of two breakaway republics in the Donets River basin and dispatching of...

Berlin announced on Tuesday it would halt the Nord Stream 2 liquified natural gas pipeline, which would have brought gas from Russia to Western Europe via Germany, in response to Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in the Donbass region the day prior.The release did not state what the nature of those sanctions would be.Other parts of this "first tranche" of sanctions included a ban on trading Russia's sovereign debt and sanctions against two Russian state development banks.The decision to sanction Nord Stream 2 is a reversal of the waiver Biden issued last year, which blocked impending sanctions and infuriated US Republicans opposed to the pipeline.US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has blocked progress on the approval of Biden's diplomatic nominees in protest of the president's waiver, hailed his reversal.The $11 billion pipeline would have doubled the delivery of Russian gas to Germany.

