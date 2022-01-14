Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-senate-rejects-bill-to-sanction-nord-stream-2-pipeline-within-15-days-1092245831.html
US Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
US Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate rejected Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill that would impose sanctions within 15 days on companies building and operating... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T00:45+0000
2022-01-14T00:45+0000
us senate
sanctions
ted cruz
pipeline
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092065624_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_ab729bc870b17eb7e79ccd11a1f602fc.jpg
The US Senate on Thursday failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation. The vote was 55 in favor and 43 opposed, as voting continued into the early evening.Biden administration officials were on Capitol Hill earlier this week lobbying against support for the bill due to concerns that it could compromise cooperation between the United States and European partners in the security talks with Russia that seek to address pressing issues in Eastern Europe.The Biden administration believes sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would deprive the United States and its European allies of an item to use as leverage during the negotiations with Russia.Moreover, the Biden administration warned that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could lead to a spike in Russian energy prices that may impact European partners during the winter.Cruz has long been trying to push through a bill that would force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In fall 2021, Cruz blocked the confirmation of nearly 60 ambassadors in an effort to secure a vote on his bill to sanction the pipeline. He lifted the block after US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that a vote on Cruz's bill would take place by January 14.Senator Bob Menendez introduced a bill to impose sanctions on top Russian government and military officials and entities, including Russian banks, if the situation with respect to Ukraine escalates, but a vote has not been scheduled on the measure.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed last September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive. The German regulators are expected to decide on the certification in the second half of 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092065624_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7a0b6b7e31c00d89df4f96c8bb30be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, sanctions, ted cruz, pipeline, nord stream 2

US Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days

00:45 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / Maxim ShemetovFILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate rejected Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill that would impose sanctions within 15 days on companies building and operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The US Senate on Thursday failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation. The vote was 55 in favor and 43 opposed, as voting continued into the early evening.
Biden administration officials were on Capitol Hill earlier this week lobbying against support for the bill due to concerns that it could compromise cooperation between the United States and European partners in the security talks with Russia that seek to address pressing issues in Eastern Europe.
The Biden administration believes sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would deprive the United States and its European allies of an item to use as leverage during the negotiations with Russia.
Moreover, the Biden administration warned that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could lead to a spike in Russian energy prices that may impact European partners during the winter.
Cruz has long been trying to push through a bill that would force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In fall 2021, Cruz blocked the confirmation of nearly 60 ambassadors in an effort to secure a vote on his bill to sanction the pipeline. He lifted the block after US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that a vote on Cruz's bill would take place by January 14.
Senator Bob Menendez introduced a bill to impose sanctions on top Russian government and military officials and entities, including Russian banks, if the situation with respect to Ukraine escalates, but a vote has not been scheduled on the measure.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed last September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive. The German regulators are expected to decide on the certification in the second half of 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports
00:57 GMTCalifornia Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy
00:45 GMTUS Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
YesterdayServer's Advantage
YesterdayRoseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has PTSD From Childhood Reform Schools
YesterdayDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
YesterdayVideo: Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Offices of Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Takadum Party
YesterdayWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
YesterdayPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
YesterdayRussia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
Yesterday'Sex Kills?' UK Scientists Say Sex Unlikely to Be Fatal for People With Heart Conditions
YesterdayAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
YesterdayMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
YesterdayGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid