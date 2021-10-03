https://sputniknews.com/20211003/ted-cruz-blocking-state-dept-nominees-over-nord-stream-2-causes-personnel-crisis-in-biden-admin-1089618775.html

Ted Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Causes 'Personnel Crisis' in Biden Admin

Ted Cruz Blocking State Dept. Nominees Over Nord Stream 2 Causes 'Personnel Crisis' in Biden Admin

Earlier this year, Ted Cruz argued that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to "gain a stranglehold... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T07:57+0000

2021-10-03T07:57+0000

2021-10-03T07:57+0000

joe biden

us senate

us

sanctions

ted cruz

pressure

nord stream 2

nominations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089618605_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_28973eb26c1e553c46d0b7afab678bc8.jpg

Republican Senator Ted Cruz's drive to block dozens of State Department nominees over Nord Stream 2 has created a "personnel crisis" within the Biden administration, The New York Times cited unnamed Democratic Party sources as saying on Saturday.They were echoed by Democrat Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who asserted that Cruz's push is "really an undermining of the nation's national security process".He suggested that Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) could call a weekend session to prod senators to spend their days off dealing with nominations.Hawley earlier threatened to block all national security nominees over the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan, calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.Senator Christopher Murphy (D-CT), for his part, noted that "we can give him [Cruz] the benefit of the doubt that his goal is to micromanage US foreign policy".According to Murphy, "this is not about his objection to Nord Stream 2. This is to get a lot of eyeballs from a fight with President Biden".Ted Cruz on Senate Blocking SpreeThis past summer, Cruz blocked the Senate's confirmation of 13 critical State Department jobs in an effort to pressure the Biden administration over its policy pertaining to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.The Republican also held up nominations regarding would-be US ambassadors to Somalia, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, pledging to go ahead with the blocking drive in the future.Cruz is reportedly using the holdup in an effort to make the Biden administration backpedal on its decision in May to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Switzerland-registered firm behind the pipeline's construction, and its CEO Matthias Warnig.Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the waiver by saying that it was in the "national interest" of the US to keep the entity and Warnig unsanctioned. This came amid reports that Washington resisted sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG to try to avoid souring ties with Berlin, the White House ally that has vocally defended the project in the face of US pressure.A joint venture by Russia's Gazprom and five Western European energy concerns, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230-km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.The already completed network is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, thus doubling Nord Stream's capacity.

https://sputniknews.com/20210821/us-sanctions-against-nord-stream-2-violate-international-law-russian-ambassador-to-us-says-1083676970.html

godday walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

Louis Andrea I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, us senate, us, sanctions, ted cruz, pressure, nord stream 2, nominations