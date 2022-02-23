https://sputniknews.com/20220223/dpr-lpr-ask-putins-assistance-to-repel-aggression-of-ukrainian-forces---kremlin-1093313077.html

DPR, LPR Ask Putin’s Assistance to Repel ‘Aggression of Ukrainian Forces’ - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, have asked for Russian... 23.02.2022

donbass conflict

lugansk people’s republic

donetsk people's republic

"Russian President Vladimir Putin received letters from the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, and the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. The heads of these republics, on their own behalf and on behalf of their people, once again express gratitude to the president of Russia for the recognition of their states," Peskov said.The spokesman also said that Pushilin and Pasechnik mentioned that the situation remains tense in Donbass, and people continue to evacuate."The actions of the Kiev regime testify to the unwillingness to end the war in the Donbass," the letter read, as quoted by Peskov, adding that Donbas leaders also say "the Kiev regime aims to solve the conflict by force."The latest development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that Russia would be formally recognizing the independence of the LPR and DPR regions. The Donbass republics previously declared their independence in 2014.

