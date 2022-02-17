https://sputniknews.com/20220217/ukrainian-armed-forces-fire-mortar-shells-grenades-on-4-lpr-localities-1093099627.html

Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire Mortar Shells, Grenades on 4 LPR Localities

Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire Mortar Shells, Grenades on 4 LPR Localities

Ukrainian armed forces fired mortar shells and grenades at four localities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic at 2:30 am GTM on Thursday... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T03:42+0000

2022-02-17T03:42+0000

2022-02-17T03:52+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has earlier stressed that the Minsk agreements on the conflict in eastern Ukraine represent the only possible resolution, but Kiev does not want to fulfill them. According to Putin, Ukraine has been dragging out negotiations to resolve the conflict, and against this background, NATO has been deploying military equipment at the borders with Russia.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine