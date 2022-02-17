International
Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire Mortar Shells, Grenades on 4 LPR Localities
Russian President Vladimir Putin has earlier stressed that the Minsk agreements on the conflict in eastern Ukraine represent the only possible resolution, but Kiev does not want to fulfill them. According to Putin, Ukraine has been dragging out negotiations to resolve the conflict, and against this background, NATO has been deploying military equipment at the borders with Russia.
03:42 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 17.02.2022)
Being updated
Ukrainian armed forces fired mortar shells and grenades at four localities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic at 2:30 am GTM on Thursday, according to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has earlier stressed that the Minsk agreements on the conflict in eastern Ukraine represent the only possible resolution, but Kiev does not want to fulfill them. According to Putin, Ukraine has been dragging out negotiations to resolve the conflict, and against this background, NATO has been deploying military equipment at the borders with Russia.
