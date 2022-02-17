International
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-embassy-calls-on-us-to-focus-on-settling-intra-ukrainian-conflict-1093099086.html
Russia Urges US to Stop Fueling 'Militarist Rage', Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict
Russia Urges US to Stop Fueling 'Militarist Rage', Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to focus on the diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T03:07+0000
2022-02-17T03:22+0000
ukraine
russia
us
embassy
hysteria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845428_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f022c75fa772c158d2aceaf97e4228ab.jpg
This comes in response to an earlier statement made by State Department spokesman Ned Price, in which he claimed that US concerns over a Russian "incursion into Ukraine" have not diminished, accusing Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days."We urge U.S. Department of State to stop fueling journalists' 'militarist rage' and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the Russian diplomatic mission added.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/ukrainian-stance-doesnt-matter-bellicose-us-posture-makes-kiev-moscow-talks-harder-expert-says-1093064265.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845428_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1de8499f79298acc446d4d738d18612b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, us, embassy, hysteria

Russia Urges US to Stop Fueling 'Militarist Rage', Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict

03:07 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 03:22 GMT 17.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to focus on the diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict instead of fueling the ongoing journalists' "military rage" around the allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This comes in response to an earlier statement made by State Department spokesman Ned Price, in which he claimed that US concerns over a Russian "incursion into Ukraine" have not diminished, accusing Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days.

"It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

"We urge U.S. Department of State to stop fueling journalists' 'militarist rage' and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the Russian diplomatic mission added.
Senior Airman Cameron Manson, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, watches a marshaller for directions as he aligns a cargo loader with an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission with Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
‘Ukrainian Stance Doesn’t Matter’: Bellicose US Posture Makes Kiev-Moscow Talks Harder, Expert Says
15 February, 20:03 GMT
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала