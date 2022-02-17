https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-embassy-calls-on-us-to-focus-on-settling-intra-ukrainian-conflict-1093099086.html

Russia Urges US to Stop Fueling 'Militarist Rage', Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to focus on the diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

This comes in response to an earlier statement made by State Department spokesman Ned Price, in which he claimed that US concerns over a Russian "incursion into Ukraine" have not diminished, accusing Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days."We urge U.S. Department of State to stop fueling journalists' 'militarist rage' and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the Russian diplomatic mission added.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

