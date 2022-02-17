https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-embassy-calls-on-us-to-focus-on-settling-intra-ukrainian-conflict-1093099086.html
Russia Urges US to Stop Fueling 'Militarist Rage', Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict
03:07 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 03:22 GMT 17.02.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to focus on the diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict instead of fueling the ongoing journalists' "military rage" around the allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This comes in response to an earlier statement made by State Department spokesman Ned Price, in which he claimed
that US concerns over a Russian "incursion into Ukraine" have not diminished, accusing Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days.
"It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.
"We urge U.S. Department of State to stop fueling journalists' 'militarist rage' and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the Russian diplomatic mission added.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns
over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.