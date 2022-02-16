Russian Security Council: US Formed Major Group of Troops in Europe That Threatens Moscow

International
russia
us
europe
troops
mikhail popov
russia, us, europe, troops, mikhail popov

12:21 GMT 16.02.2022
© AFP 2022American Soldiers are seen during NATO Saber Strike military exercises on June 16, 2017 in Orzysz, Poland.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has formed a significant grouping of armed forces in Europe that poses a threat to Russia, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Their [US troops'] main goal in Europe is to create a constant threat to our country. To this end, a significant grouping of the US armed forces has been formed in the region, numbering more than 60,000 military personnel, 200 tanks, and about 150 combat aircraft", Popov said.

Over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the composition and combat capabilities of the US grouping of troops, the number of US ground forces in Europe has increased by 30%, while the number of armoured vehicles has quadrupled, he added.
According to the official, the US also maintains its non-strategic nuclear weapons and missile defence system in constant readiness.
CC0 / / U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait
U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait
Popov noted that in the end, the US military boost is an attempt to contain the Russian economy.

"The current anti-Russian hysteria is aimed not only at curbing the economic development of our country. Washington intends to financially tie European partners to expensive military projects, as well as to impose on them the products of its military-industrial and oil and gas complex", Popov stressed.

Reports suggested that the US has been preparing sanctions against Moscow, as well as the deployment of American troops in Europe under the pretext of "Russian invasion" plans against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly blasted the allegations and mocked those outlets that have been claiming for the past few weeks that Russia would launch an operation "in the coming days".
