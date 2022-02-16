https://sputniknews.com/20220216/russian-security-council-us-formed-major-group-of-troops-in-europe-that-threatens-moscow-1093083308.html

Russian Security Council: US Formed Major Group of Troops in Europe That Threatens Moscow

Russian Security Council: US Formed Major Group of Troops in Europe That Threatens Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has formed a significant grouping of armed forces in Europe that poses a threat to Russia, Mikhail Popov, the deputy... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the composition and combat capabilities of the US grouping of troops, the number of US ground forces in Europe has increased by 30%, while the number of armoured vehicles has quadrupled, he added.According to the official, the US also maintains its non-strategic nuclear weapons and missile defence system in constant readiness.Popov noted that in the end, the US military boost is an attempt to contain the Russian economy. Reports suggested that the US has been preparing sanctions against Moscow, as well as the deployment of American troops in Europe under the pretext of "Russian invasion" plans against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly blasted the allegations and mocked those outlets that have been claiming for the past few weeks that Russia would launch an operation "in the coming days".

