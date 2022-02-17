https://sputniknews.com/20220217/harris-in-munich-plans-to-ensure-us-fully-aligned-with-allies-on-ukraine-1093097804.html

Harris in Munich Plans to Ensure US Fully Aligned With Allies on Ukraine

Harris in Munich Plans to Ensure US Fully Aligned With Allies on Ukraine

In recent months, Western states have been actively pushing a narrative about an "invasion" of Ukraine allegedly planned by Russia, which Moscow has dismissed... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T00:41+0000

2022-02-17T00:41+0000

2022-02-17T00:47+0000

ukraine

russia

us

munich security conference

european security

kamala harris

russia-nato row on european security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093097562_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_930c5ed604cce33f1245685ad42370a8.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip to the Munich Conference later this week will ensure the United States is aligned with its allies and partners in Europe on the Ukraine situation, a senior US administration official told reporters.The official also accused Russia of allegedly deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine over the last several days, adding that the US and its allies would be ready if there is an invasion.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov earlier announced that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were continuing as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.Also on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that US concerns over an "incursion into Ukraine" have not diminished, claiming, "We are in a window where [Russian President Vladimir] Putin could order an invasion or an attack on Ukraine at a moment's notice."the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." In response to such claims, Moscow has repeatedly stated it has the right to move its troops within its national territory, while pointing to the increased NATO presence near the Russian borders, which Russia perceives as a clear threat to national security.

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/white-house-says-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-could-start-any-day-now-cant-predict-specific-day-1092990495.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia, us, munich security conference, european security, kamala harris