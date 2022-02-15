https://sputniknews.com/20220215/putin-calls-ongoing-events-in-donbass-genocide-1093057321.html
Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
vladimir putin
donbass
donbass
Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide
14:28 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 15.02.2022)
Earlier in the day, the Russian parliament, the State Duma, issued a formal request to the president to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics located in Ukraine's east.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has called the events taking place in the Donbass region of Ukraine "genocide", as he made comments after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He added that Kiev systematically violates human rights, including by legalising the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.
Putin also commented on the Russian State Duma's passing a motion requesting him to recognise the two self-proclaimed people's republics located in Donbass. He expressed the hope that the Minsk accords are still possible and that it is not too late to implement them.
The Russian president went on to criticise Kiev's repeated refusal to implement the Minsk accords or follow the resolutions reached as part of the Normandy format with Germany and France.
"There has been no progress on such fundamental issues as constitutional reform, amnesty [to all Donbass residents], local elections and legal aspects of the special status of Donbass", Putin said mentioning the key provisions of the 2015 Minsk agreements.
Commenting further on the Duma's request, Putin said that he will act in the interests of resolving the Donbass issues and keep in mind the unrealised potential of the Minsk agreements' implementation.