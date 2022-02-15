https://sputniknews.com/20220215/putin-calls-ongoing-events-in-donbass-genocide-1093057321.html

Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide

Putin Calls Ongoing Events in Donbass Genocide

Earlier in the day, the Russian parliament, the State Duma, issued a formal request to the president to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T14:28+0000

2022-02-15T14:28+0000

2022-02-15T14:59+0000

vladimir putin

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093057321.jpg?1644937151

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has called the events taking place in the Donbass region of Ukraine "genocide", as he made comments after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He added that Kiev systematically violates human rights, including by legalising the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine.Putin also commented on the Russian State Duma's passing a motion requesting him to recognise the two self-proclaimed people's republics located in Donbass. He expressed the hope that the Minsk accords are still possible and that it is not too late to implement them.The Russian president went on to criticise Kiev's repeated refusal to implement the Minsk accords or follow the resolutions reached as part of the Normandy format with Germany and France.Commenting further on the Duma's request, Putin said that he will act in the interests of resolving the Donbass issues and keep in mind the unrealised potential of the Minsk agreements' implementation.

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, donbass