White House Claims 'Russian Invasion of Ukraine' Could Start Any Day Now, Can't Predict Specific Day

On Friday, US media alleged that Russian President Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine, saying the incursion is expected to commence "as soon as... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian invasion of Ukraine may begin any day now, but the White House cannot predict the specific day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.Sullivan stressed that the US would not allow Russia to start a "surprise" attack against Ukraine, promising to continue to share intelligence and warning the world to be prepared for Moscow to stage a pretext to justify an invasion."We are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed," the top Biden national security official said.In a separate interview with Fox News Sunday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he couldn't confirm Friday's report by Politico that Russia would start an invasion of Ukraine on 16 February."And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of sources, and not exclusively just inside intelligence, but also what we're seeing in plain sight; these more than 100,000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine's border," Kirby said. The officials' comments follow warning by President Biden Saturday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would be made to pay "swift and severe costs" if it went ahead with its supposed Ukraine invasion plans. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov dismissed the US "invasion" claims and said Washington was "artificially inflating hysteria."Also on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the US government of colluding with the media to spark a fit of hysteria regarding the situation in Ukraine, warning that the US may be looking for a provocation to spark a conflict in the region.Moscow expressed concerns Sunday about the decision of several countries to redeploy representatives to the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe's special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM). Earlier in the day, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic warned that the withdrawal of EU, US and UK representatives from the SMM under the pretext could mean that a large-scale provocation by Kiev or its Western benefactors may take place in the near future.US and NATO officials and media began talking about Russia's alleged plans to "imminently" invade Ukraine last fall, citing "100,000" Russian troops near the border and quoting reports by unidentified officials to various outlets and calling on diplomats and nationals to evacuate the country. Russia has dismissed that it has any plans to invade, calling on Kiev to implement the Minsk Agreements on Ukrainian peace, and suggesting that the West's allegations about Moscow's aggression may be aimed at justifying the further buildup of NATO troops near Russian frontiers.Tensions in relations between Russia and the West over Ukraine began in February 2014, when pro-Western political forces backed by ultranationalist fighters overthrew the neutrality-seeking government in Kiev and attempted to push Ukraine toward integration with the European Union and NATO. The coup d'etat prompted authorities in Crimea to hold a referendum on the peninsula's status in March of 2014, with residents voting overwhelmingly to split off from Ukraine's jurisdiction and rejoin Russia. Efforts by independence-seeking forces across eastern and southern Ukraine opposed to the post-coup authorities to similarly split with Kiev led to a military and security crackdown, with activists in cities including Kharkiv and Odessa disappeared or murdered, and troops sent to the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk to try to crush fledgling pro-independence forces. The latter effort sparked a civil war which led to the deaths of at least 13,000 people, and left over 2.5 million people displaced.In February 2015, the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to sign the Minsk Agreements - stipulating a ceasefire, the pullback of forces from the conflict zone, elections in the breakaway regions and amendments to Ukraine's laws to grant the breakaways broad autonomy in exchange for their return to Kiev's jurisdiction.

