Source: NATO Frigates Tried to Conduct Electronic Reconnaissance of Russian Ships in Mediterranean

2022-02-16T00:37+0000

2022-02-16T00:37+0000

2022-02-16T01:39+0000

military & intelligence

NATO frigates attempted to conduct electronic reconnaissance of Russian ships during the exercises of the Navy units in the Mediterranean Sea, a source told Sputnik early on Wednesday.The crews of Russian missile cruisers reportedly detected radar emissions from the NATO vessels. The Russian military determined their location and took them under escort.The Russian military drills in the Mediterranean, which started on Tuesday, involved 15 warships and over 30 aircraft of the Russian Air Force. The exercise is part of a broader series of naval drills that started last month amid tensions between Russia and NATO.On 25 January, NATO started its own exercises in the Mediterranean Sea with an American aircraft carrier strike group and the forces of other alliance members participating in joint maneuvers.The exercises are taking place amid concerns from US and European officials about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine's borders and speculation of its possible invasion.Moscow has repeatedly rejected these allegations, warning in turn of the possibility of provocations by Ukrainian authorities to resolve the crisis in its southeastern provinces by force. The Kremlin said that any actions that bypass the Minsk Accords would lead to the most serious consequences.

military & intelligence