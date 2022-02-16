https://sputniknews.com/20220216/donbass-republics-intel-says-ukrainian-army-continues-to-prepare-for-combat-actions-1093074421.html
Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions
Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions
In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic in... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T08:08+0000
2022-02-16T08:08+0000
2022-02-16T09:15+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093076290_0:18:1280:738_1920x0_80_0_0_537acb1a1b34c3f3fd5662ab497ef1c1.jpg
The situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the Ukrainian Army continuing to prepare for hostilities, according to intelligence sources in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying on-duty aviation guidance points in Donbass. According to Mikuzhis, such points were deployed in the settlements of Lisichansk and Liman, which are controlled by Kiev.In the summer of 2020, a number of additional measures on a truce came into force in Donbass. They stipulate a full-fledged ceasefire and complete ban on deploying weapons in and near populated areas, as well as offensive, reconnaissance, and sabotage operations.The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also banned under the new measures. In addition, they envisage disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire regime. According to the measures, ceasefire orders, containing means to maintain the truce, must remain in effect until the conflict is fully resolved.The conflict in Donbass between the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been under way since April 2014. The hostilities began after the DPR and the LPR declared independence following a coup in Kiev in February 2014. The Minsk Peace Agreements, aimed at finding a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. However, the agreements have not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Kiev had sent half of the entire personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine to Donbass, also voicing concern over Western countries continuing to provide military support to the Ukrainian government.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093076290_95:0:1232:853_1920x0_80_0_0_433b547092784ee871a87e81927614ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions
08:08 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 16.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic in the east after they declared independence following a coup in the capital Kiev in February of that year.
The situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the Ukrainian Army continuing to prepare for hostilities, according to intelligence sources in the Lugansk People's Republic
(LPR).
"The situation on the line of contact [in Donbass] remains tense, and our intelligence continues to receive information about the enemy's preparations for the beginning of hostilities", Anton Mikuzhis, from the press service of LPR's People's Militia, told reporters on Wednesday.
He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying on-duty aviation guidance points in Donbass. According to Mikuzhis, such points were deployed in the settlements of Lisichansk and Liman, which are controlled by Kiev.
In the summer of 2020, a number of additional measures on a truce came into force in Donbass. They stipulate a full-fledged ceasefire and complete ban on deploying weapons in and near populated areas, as well as offensive, reconnaissance, and sabotage operations.
The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also banned under the new measures. In addition, they envisage disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire regime. According to the measures, ceasefire orders, containing means to maintain the truce, must remain in effect until the conflict is fully resolved.
The conflict in Donbass between the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been under way since April 2014. The hostilities began after the DPR and the LPR declared independence following a coup in Kiev in February 2014.
The Minsk Peace Agreements, aimed at finding a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. However, the agreements have not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Kiev had sent half of the entire personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine to Donbass, also voicing concern over Western countries continuing to provide military support to the Ukrainian government.