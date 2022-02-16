https://sputniknews.com/20220216/donbass-republics-intel-says-ukrainian-army-continues-to-prepare-for-combat-actions-1093074421.html

Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions

ukraine

The situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the Ukrainian Army continuing to prepare for hostilities, according to intelligence sources in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying on-duty aviation guidance points in Donbass. According to Mikuzhis, such points were deployed in the settlements of Lisichansk and Liman, which are controlled by Kiev.In the summer of 2020, a number of additional measures on a truce came into force in Donbass. They stipulate a full-fledged ceasefire and complete ban on deploying weapons in and near populated areas, as well as offensive, reconnaissance, and sabotage operations.The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also banned under the new measures. In addition, they envisage disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire regime. According to the measures, ceasefire orders, containing means to maintain the truce, must remain in effect until the conflict is fully resolved.The conflict in Donbass between the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been under way since April 2014. The hostilities began after the DPR and the LPR declared independence following a coup in Kiev in February 2014. The Minsk Peace Agreements, aimed at finding a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. However, the agreements have not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Kiev had sent half of the entire personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine to Donbass, also voicing concern over Western countries continuing to provide military support to the Ukrainian government.

