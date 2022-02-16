International
NATO Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels for International Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/donbass-republics-intel-says-ukrainian-army-continues-to-prepare-for-combat-actions-1093074421.html
Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions
Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions
In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic in... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T08:08+0000
2022-02-16T09:15+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093076290_0:18:1280:738_1920x0_80_0_0_537acb1a1b34c3f3fd5662ab497ef1c1.jpg
The situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the Ukrainian Army continuing to prepare for hostilities, according to intelligence sources in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying on-duty aviation guidance points in Donbass. According to Mikuzhis, such points were deployed in the settlements of Lisichansk and Liman, which are controlled by Kiev.In the summer of 2020, a number of additional measures on a truce came into force in Donbass. They stipulate a full-fledged ceasefire and complete ban on deploying weapons in and near populated areas, as well as offensive, reconnaissance, and sabotage operations.The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also banned under the new measures. In addition, they envisage disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire regime. According to the measures, ceasefire orders, containing means to maintain the truce, must remain in effect until the conflict is fully resolved.The conflict in Donbass between the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been under way since April 2014. The hostilities began after the DPR and the LPR declared independence following a coup in Kiev in February 2014. The Minsk Peace Agreements, aimed at finding a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. However, the agreements have not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Kiev had sent half of the entire personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine to Donbass, also voicing concern over Western countries continuing to provide military support to the Ukrainian government.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093076290_95:0:1232:853_1920x0_80_0_0_433b547092784ee871a87e81927614ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine

Donbass Republic's Intel Says Ukrainian Army Continues to Prepare for Combat Actions

08:08 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 16.02.2022)
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCESService members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carry weapons during military drills at a firing ground in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022
Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carry weapons during military drills at a firing ground in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic in the east after they declared independence following a coup in the capital Kiev in February of that year.
The situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the Ukrainian Army continuing to prepare for hostilities, according to intelligence sources in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
"The situation on the line of contact [in Donbass] remains tense, and our intelligence continues to receive information about the enemy's preparations for the beginning of hostilities", Anton Mikuzhis, from the press service of LPR's People's Militia, told reporters on Wednesday.
He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying on-duty aviation guidance points in Donbass. According to Mikuzhis, such points were deployed in the settlements of Lisichansk and Liman, which are controlled by Kiev.
In the summer of 2020, a number of additional measures on a truce came into force in Donbass. They stipulate a full-fledged ceasefire and complete ban on deploying weapons in and near populated areas, as well as offensive, reconnaissance, and sabotage operations.
The engineering equipment of positions and the use of drones by the parties to the conflict near the line of contact are also banned under the new measures. In addition, they envisage disciplinary liability for violation of the ceasefire regime. According to the measures, ceasefire orders, containing means to maintain the truce, must remain in effect until the conflict is fully resolved.
The conflict in Donbass between the Ukrainian government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been under way since April 2014. The hostilities began after the DPR and the LPR declared independence following a coup in Kiev in February 2014.
The Minsk Peace Agreements, aimed at finding a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group — in February 2015. However, the agreements have not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier noted that Kiev had sent half of the entire personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine to Donbass, also voicing concern over Western countries continuing to provide military support to the Ukrainian government.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала