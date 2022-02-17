https://sputniknews.com/20220217/biden-claims-there-is-every-indication-russia-is-prepared-to-go-into-ukraine-1093116318.html
Biden Claims 'There is Every Indication Russia is Prepared to Go Into Ukraine'
The US president's claim comes amid an escalation along the line of contact in Donbass as Ukrainian forces shelled several villages in the self-proclaimed... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
14:24 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 17.02.2022)
Being updated
The US president's claim comes amid an escalation along the line of contact in Donbass as Ukrainian forces shelled several villages in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics on Thursday.
US President Joe Biden has claimed that "there is every indication" that Russia is "prepared" to invade Ukraine, insisting that Washington has “reason to believe” that Moscow is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in”.
Speaking at the White House, POTUS said Washington saw no signs of a Russian troop pullback along its border with Ukraine.
The president went on to allege that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high", and said that he had no plans to call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
His words echoed earlier allegations by British officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who claimed that the shelling of a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine "was a false flag operation" designed to create a pretext for Russian military action.