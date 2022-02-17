https://sputniknews.com/20220217/unsc-holds-meeting-on-7th-anniversary-of-minsk-agreements-1093112910.html

UNSC Holds Meeting on 7th Anniversary of Minsk Agreements

The Minsk Agreements, designed to stop the war between Kiev and the Donestk and Lugansk People's Republics, were negotiated by the heads of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in February 2015.

Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council is convening to discuss the Minsk agreements on their seventh anniversary at Russia's request. The discussion comes amid a crisis in Ukraine, after forces controlled by Kiev shelled the territories of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev prompted Donetsk and Lugansk to proclaim their independence. In response, Ukraine launched a military operation against the republics.The accords halted the war in 2015 and stipulated a ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, an amnesty, and constitutional reform in Ukraine. However, Kiev has been ignoring parts of the agreement over the past years, refusing to engage in dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk or granting the Donbass regions special status.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

