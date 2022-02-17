https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russia-expels-us-deputy-chief-of-mission-bart-gorman-1093115234.html

Russia Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman

The news comes amid ongoing tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, which has seen the United States and its allies accuse Moscow of planning an... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia has expelled US deputy chief of diplomatic mission Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy has said. Washington considers the move unjustified as the official had a three-year visa and his stay in Russia hadn’t exceeded three years, the embassy said, emphasising that the United States would respond to Gorman’s expulsion.The expulsion of Bart Gorman comes a month after Washington told Russian diplomats at the embassy in the United States to leave the country. The US State Department explained the decision by saying that more than 50 diplomats and their families had to leave due to expiring visas. Moscow, in turn, called the move an expulsion.

