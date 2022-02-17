International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russia-expels-us-deputy-chief-of-mission-bart-gorman-1093115234.html
Russia Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman
Russia Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman
The news comes amid ongoing tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, which has seen the United States and its allies accuse Moscow of planning an... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T13:40+0000
2022-02-17T14:13+0000
world
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/35/1016153546_0:274:4938:3052_1920x0_80_0_0_679c883be69236bb873ddd90e2a8b1bc.jpg
Russia has expelled US deputy chief of diplomatic mission Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy has said. Washington considers the move unjustified as the official had a three-year visa and his stay in Russia hadn’t exceeded three years, the embassy said, emphasising that the United States would respond to Gorman’s expulsion.The expulsion of Bart Gorman comes a month after Washington told Russian diplomats at the embassy in the United States to leave the country. The US State Department explained the decision by saying that more than 50 diplomats and their families had to leave due to expiring visas. Moscow, in turn, called the move an expulsion.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/35/1016153546_253:0:4685:3324_1920x0_80_0_0_d56e5288b1b6c5a2c64fd87b0e68826c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, russia

Russia Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman

13:40 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 17.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko JrBarriers and police car are seen in front of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2011
Barriers and police car are seen in front of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
The news comes amid ongoing tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, which has seen the United States and its allies accuse Moscow of planning an invasion of Ukraine, a claim the Kremlin has rejected as absurd and false. The two sides also have disagreements over a number of issues, including security demands Russia issued late last year.
Russia has expelled US deputy chief of diplomatic mission Bart Gorman from the country, the US Embassy has said. Washington considers the move unjustified as the official had a three-year visa and his stay in Russia hadn’t exceeded three years, the embassy said, emphasising that the United States would respond to Gorman’s expulsion.
The expulsion of Bart Gorman comes a month after Washington told Russian diplomats at the embassy in the United States to leave the country. The US State Department explained the decision by saying that more than 50 diplomats and their families had to leave due to expiring visas. Moscow, in turn, called the move an expulsion.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала