https://sputniknews.com/20220217/zelensky-ukraine-should-have-held-referendum-on-nato-before-adding-membership-goal-to-constitution-1093106935.html
Zelensky: Ukraine Should Have Held Referendum on NATO Before Adding Membership Goal to Constitution
Zelensky: Ukraine Should Have Held Referendum on NATO Before Adding Membership Goal to Constitution
Ukrainian plans to join the alliance became a major bone of contention in the region, with Russia offering security guarantee proposals, suggesting that NATO... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T09:22+0000
2022-02-17T09:22+0000
2022-02-17T09:42+0000
ukraine
nato
volodymyr zelenskiy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Thursday that his country should have held a referendum on the NATO membership issue before adding it as a priority to the nation's Constitution. At the same time, he claimed that Paris and Berlin should do more to help Kiev in joining the alliance.According to him, Russia is not the only country that opposes Ukraine's NATO ambitions, as several European nations share this sentiment.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
ukraine, nato, volodymyr zelenskiy
Zelensky: Ukraine Should Have Held Referendum on NATO Before Adding Membership Goal to Constitution
09:22 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 17.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Ukrainian plans to join the alliance became a major bone of contention in the region, with Russia offering security guarantee proposals, suggesting that NATO refrain from expanding eastwards. The bloc, however, declared that it won't abandon its "open-door" policies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Thursday that his country should have held a referendum on the NATO membership issue before adding it as a priority to the nation's Constitution. At the same time, he claimed that Paris and Berlin should do more to help Kiev in joining the alliance.
"I think that France and Germany need to do more to bring Ukraine closer to joining NATO. They themselves must be interested in this issue and be sure of it", he told the press.
According to him, Russia is not the only country that opposes Ukraine's NATO ambitions, as several European nations share this sentiment.