https://sputniknews.com/20220217/zelensky-ukraine-should-have-held-referendum-on-nato-before-adding-membership-goal-to-constitution-1093106935.html

Zelensky: Ukraine Should Have Held Referendum on NATO Before Adding Membership Goal to Constitution

Zelensky: Ukraine Should Have Held Referendum on NATO Before Adding Membership Goal to Constitution

Ukrainian plans to join the alliance became a major bone of contention in the region, with Russia offering security guarantee proposals, suggesting that NATO... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T09:22+0000

2022-02-17T09:22+0000

2022-02-17T09:42+0000

ukraine

nato

volodymyr zelenskiy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Thursday that his country should have held a referendum on the NATO membership issue before adding it as a priority to the nation's Constitution. At the same time, he claimed that Paris and Berlin should do more to help Kiev in joining the alliance.According to him, Russia is not the only country that opposes Ukraine's NATO ambitions, as several European nations share this sentiment.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

ukraine, nato, volodymyr zelenskiy