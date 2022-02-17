https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-foreign-ministry-releases-response-to-us-on-security-guarantees-1093115903.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier in the day that the response to the United States on the security proposals would be made public. A State... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has released its response to the United States on the security proposals in Eastern Europe.
Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
14:06 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 17.02.2022)
Being updated
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier in the day that the response to the United States on the security proposals would be made public. A State Department official has confirmed to CBS that the response was received by US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has released its response to the United States on the security proposals in Eastern Europe.