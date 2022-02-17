https://sputniknews.com/20220217/psgs-kylian-mbappe-could-move-to-liverpool-next-summer-in-new-twist-to-his-transfer-saga-1093104600.html

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Could Move to Liverpool Next Summer in New Twist to His Transfer Saga

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Could Move to Liverpool Next Summer in New Twist to His Transfer Saga

Kylian Mbappe has long been tipped to join Real Madrid, with the La Liga side making multiple offers to secure his services last summer. While Paris... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe could head to the Premier League next season as he is interested in a move to English giants Liverpool, according to reports in Spanish media.On Tuesday, Mbappe produced a moment of brilliance, delivering a screamer in PSG's Round of 16 Champions League clash against Real Madrid to trump his reported future employers 1-0.However, his future was the main topic of discussion ahead of the blockbuster encounter, as several media reports in the recent past, including in German publication Bild, have claimed that the 23-year-old has already agreed on terms with the Spanish outfit and was all set to shift to Madrid.Mbappe's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season and he could land at the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.But as per Catalan website Sport, the whole episode has now taken a dramatic turn as the former AS Monaco striker is reconsidering his options after his scintillating display against the current La Liga table toppers. According to the media outlet, Liverpool is a team that "attracts Mbappe a lot". Besides, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the prodigious player.The publication has further claimed that it is Klopp, who is on a mission to convince Mbappe to arrive at Anfield, with the iconic club's pursuit of the Champions League title being put as the temptation. Mbappe has never won Europe's premier club title in his career and wants to tick that box, sooner than later.The report also revealed that other than Liverpool, the French star's agent has restarted talks with PSG's board for a new contract which would keep him at the Parc des Princes beyond the 2021-22 season.Earlier, some members of the Spanish press reported that the French giants were willing to offer him a higher salary than Lionel Messi and make him the No.1 player in the squad.The newspaper has confirmed that PSG are indeed preparing a new contract for Mbappe, which club sources have described as "almost irresistible".The Paris-born frontman's next match for PSG will be a Ligue 1 game against Nantes on Sunday.

