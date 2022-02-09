Registration was successful!
PSG Plans for Life Without Kylian Mbappe With Erling Haaland Topping List to Replace French Forward
PSG Plans for Life Without Kylian Mbappe With Erling Haaland Topping List to Replace French Forward
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future is uncertain, with the French international rebuffing multiple offers from the club for a... 09.02.2022
2022-02-09T18:15+0000
2022-02-09T18:15+0000
sport
sport
sport
kylian mbappe
erling haaland
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
real madrid
PSG are not at all confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with his contract expiring in the summer, and have already begun working on their plan to replace him with another world-class striker, French newspaper L'Equipe reported.The Paris-based club is going all-out to woo their main man, as they are even willing to offer him a higher salary than Lionel Messi, besides elevating his status as the side's No. 1 player, according to the French media.But Mbappe's admiration for Real Madrid is no secret and he's set to follow in the footsteps of his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu.As per the publication, PSG's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo knows that convincing Mbappe to stay in France is becoming harder with each passing day.The Brazilian football administrator even realises that Mbappe's departure from the French capital is a matter of when and not if and the first name to fill the big shoes of the prodigious footballer is another young sensation and prolific scorer - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.The media outlet further mentioned that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and Leonardo have already spoken about the possibility of having the Norwegian in the French side.The 21-year-old phenomenon could cost PSG anything in between $86 to $102 million and the same amount was discussed in the meeting between Raiola and the PSG sporting director.But the bid may not have excited Haaland, considering he is also on the radar of Real Madrid, and their president, Florentino Perez, is apparently on a mission to lure both Mbappe and the Dortmund striker to Spain.As per earlier reports, Perez is expected to launch an all-out attack for Haaland and could better any deal that the player is set to receive from other clubs, including PSG.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future is uncertain, with the French international rebuffing multiple offers from the club for a contract extension. While the Parisians are trying to tie him down with a short term contract, their manager Mauricio Pochettino is already planning for life without him.
PSG are not at all confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with his contract expiring in the summer, and have already begun working on their plan to replace him with another world-class striker, French newspaper L'Equipe reported.
The Paris-based club is going all-out to woo their main man, as they are even willing to offer him a higher salary than Lionel Messi, besides elevating his status as the side's No. 1 player, according to the French media.
But Mbappe's admiration for Real Madrid is no secret and he's set to follow in the footsteps of his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As per the publication, PSG's sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo knows that convincing Mbappe to stay in France is becoming harder with each passing day.
The Brazilian football administrator even realises that Mbappe's departure from the French capital is a matter of when and not if and the first name to fill the big shoes of the prodigious footballer is another young sensation and prolific scorer - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
The media outlet further mentioned that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and Leonardo have already spoken about the possibility of having the Norwegian in the French side.
The 21-year-old phenomenon could cost PSG anything in between $86 to $102 million and the same amount was discussed in the meeting between Raiola and the PSG sporting director.
But the bid may not have excited Haaland, considering he is also on the radar of Real Madrid, and their president, Florentino Perez, is apparently on a mission to lure both Mbappe and the Dortmund striker to Spain.
As per earlier reports, Perez is expected to launch an all-out attack for Haaland and could better any deal that the player is set to receive from other clubs, including PSG.
