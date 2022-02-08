'Put on the Master's Suit He Had Reserved': How Lionel Messi Regained His Form at PSG
14:37 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 08.02.2022)
© FRANCK FIFEParis Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on 12 December 2021.
© FRANCK FIFE
Ever since he joined Barcelona as a child prodigy in 2000, Lionel Messi has been a goal-scoring wunderkind, clocking up records at a rapid rate almost every year. However, everything changed last summer when the Argentine moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and started turning in lacklustre performances. But his luck seems to be back on the rise.
Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi looked in superb form on Sunday as PSG annihilated reigning French champions Lille, scoring 5-1 with the former Barcelona skipper scoring his second goal of the competition and also providing an assist to Presnel Kimpembe for their second goal of the game.
Messi's renaissance is certainly great news for PSG, considering they face a monumental challenge in the form of Spanish giants Real Madrid in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on 15 February.
Alongside World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, PSG would need Messi to fire on all cylinders if they wish to defeat the 13-time Champions League winners in the blockbuster clash.
Messi's renaissance is certainly great news for PSG, considering they face a monumental challenge in the form of Spanish giants Real Madrid in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on 15 February.
Alongside World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, PSG would need Messi to fire on all cylinders if they wish to defeat the 13-time Champions League winners in the blockbuster clash.
"After a first half of the season with statistics far beneath his average, interrupted by his ventures with the national team and with a limited influence on the game, Messi's pace against Lille was reassuring," French sporting publication L'Equipe wrote.
"He put on the master's suit he had reserved. Hips don't lie? Leo's swing at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and his 'slaloms' in a reduced space were a sign of acceleration and that he'd acclimatised to Ligue 1," the newspaper added.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino went a step further and dubbed Messi the best in the world.
"I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world," Pochettino told local media after his team's comprehensive triumph over Lille.
© AFP 2022 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 07, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before the UEFA Champions League first round day 6 Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 7, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 07, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before the UEFA Champions League first round day 6 Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 7, 2021
So, what's finally changed for Messi at PSG? According to Spanish publication Marca, there is one tactical change that has done wonders for him.
Throughout his career at Barca, the 34-year-old legendary footballer played on the right side of the attack, a place he completely dominated with his trademark dribbles and his ability to pierce even the best defence in the world.
But the widely followed pattern was broken against Lille during the weekend as Pochettino fielded a 4-3-3 formation, placing Mbappe on the left and Angel Di Maria on the right with Messi taking over the more central role.
This allowed Messi to form a formidable partnership with Mbappe since moving from the centre of the pitch is quite easy whereas moving from right to left is difficult.
Real boss Carlo Ancelotti will be keeping a close watch on Messi's position in PSG's next game against Rennes on 11 February because this could be Pochettino's main weapon in the match at the Parc des Princes.