https://sputniknews.com/20220208/put-on-the-masters-suit-he-had-reserved-how-lionel-messi-regained-his-form-at-psg-1092853756.html

'Put on the Master's Suit He Had Reserved': How Lionel Messi Regained His Form at PSG

'Put on the Master's Suit He Had Reserved': How Lionel Messi Regained His Form at PSG

Ever since he joined Barcelona as a child prodigy in 2000, Lionel Messi has been a goal-scoring wunderkind, clocking up records at a rapid rate almost every... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T14:37+0000

2022-02-08T14:37+0000

2022-02-08T14:43+0000

sport

sport

sport

football

football

lionel messi

lionel messi

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

real madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091977634_0:60:3073:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_a647132d16381a604304730c0593c1e4.jpg

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi looked in superb form on Sunday as PSG annihilated reigning French champions Lille, scoring 5-1 with the former Barcelona skipper scoring his second goal of the competition and also providing an assist to Presnel Kimpembe for their second goal of the game.Messi's renaissance is certainly great news for PSG, considering they face a monumental challenge in the form of Spanish giants Real Madrid in Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on 15 February.Alongside World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, PSG would need Messi to fire on all cylinders if they wish to defeat the 13-time Champions League winners in the blockbuster clash."He put on the master's suit he had reserved. Hips don't lie? Leo's swing at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and his 'slaloms' in a reduced space were a sign of acceleration and that he'd acclimatised to Ligue 1," the newspaper added.Coach Mauricio Pochettino went a step further and dubbed Messi the best in the world."I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world," Pochettino told local media after his team's comprehensive triumph over Lille.So, what's finally changed for Messi at PSG? According to Spanish publication Marca, there is one tactical change that has done wonders for him.Throughout his career at Barca, the 34-year-old legendary footballer played on the right side of the attack, a place he completely dominated with his trademark dribbles and his ability to pierce even the best defence in the world.But the widely followed pattern was broken against Lille during the weekend as Pochettino fielded a 4-3-3 formation, placing Mbappe on the left and Angel Di Maria on the right with Messi taking over the more central role.This allowed Messi to form a formidable partnership with Mbappe since moving from the centre of the pitch is quite easy whereas moving from right to left is difficult.Real boss Carlo Ancelotti will be keeping a close watch on Messi's position in PSG's next game against Rennes on 11 February because this could be Pochettino's main weapon in the match at the Parc des Princes.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, football, football, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, sputnik, match, game, football star, football team, football legend, football club, kylian mbappe, angel di maria, barcelona, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino