Is Messi Back? French Media Outlets Praise the Argentine After PSG Trashes Lille

Since PSG announced Messi’s transfer, sports pundits and football fans have been anticipating a plethora of goals and endless victories, but it appears the athlete hasn’t had much of an impact on the club

Paris Saint-Germain's latest game in Ligue 1 has left the French media wondering: "Is Lionel Messi back in his prime?" The game started with PSG scoring a quick goal, but last year's champions scored an equaliser several minutes later. However, the goal had little effect on PSG's morale and the Parisians overpowered their rival with Messi playing a lead role in securing the victory.The Argentine assisted the second goal by Presnel Kimpembe, before scoring himself. He then almost scored a second goal at the end of the first half when his free kick crashed into a crossbar. The second half of the game was no less thrilling - PSG went on to score twice with Messi being instrumental in netting the goals. Overall, the 34-year-old created the most chances (6), had more shots than anyone (5), and the most on target (3).Messi's lacklustre performance with PSG this season has become the subject of discussion in the French media, with outlets speculating whether fans are seeing the twilight of the athlete. But it appears Messi may have squashed those discussions with his performance in the team's last match.L'Equipe named Messi the best player on the pitch, praising his performance. Foot Mercato wrote that the Argentine is waking up and returning to his prime. The club's coach Mauricio Pochettino lauded the athlete too.The latest goal takes Messi's overall number for PSG to 7 – 2 goals in Ligue 1 and 5 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Next week, all eyes will be on the Argentine when PSG faces Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UCL. The Spanish club, which has won the tournament 13 times, is regarded as the favourite in this pair.

