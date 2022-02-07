https://sputniknews.com/20220207/i-have-yet-to-make-a-decision-psgs-kylian-mbappe-rubbishes-reports-of-real-madrid-deal-1092814667.html
'I Have Yet to Make a Decision': PSG's Kylian Mbappe Rubbishes Reports of Real Madrid Deal
'I Have Yet to Make a Decision': PSG's Kylian Mbappe Rubbishes Reports of Real Madrid Deal
For months, speculation has been rife that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. In fact, as per the German... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T08:20+0000
2022-02-07T08:20+0000
2022-02-07T08:20+0000
sport
sport
sport
football
football
kylian mbappe
real madrid
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
la liga
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092815179_0:84:1095:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c2d6ac5847396af95ae17c594214fc94.jpg
Alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who scored just his second goal in Ligue 1, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe played a key role in PSG's 5-1 victory over Lille during the weekend.While Mbappe impressed almost everyone with his performance against Lille, the former AS Monaco star also spoke about his preparations for PSG's upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid. Besides this, the prodigious French international denied the reports that he has already signed a deal with the Spanish giants.The first leg of the blockbuster encounter will be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February followed by the second game in Madrid on 9 March.Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and if Mauricio Pochettino's efforts to keep him in Paris fail, he could switch to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092815179_26:0:1070:783_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ecc42d7d77b0bb55eba20840a93713.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, football, football, kylian mbappe, real madrid, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), la liga, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, transfer, deal, contract, football star, football team, football club, footballer, sputnik, speculation, speculations
'I Have Yet to Make a Decision': PSG's Kylian Mbappe Rubbishes Reports of Real Madrid Deal
Subscribe
For months, speculation has been rife that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. In fact, as per the German newspaper Bild, the World Cup winner had agreed to join Real Madrid only last week. The 23-year-old, however, is yet to confirm these reports.
Alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi
, who scored just his second goal in Ligue 1, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe played a key role in PSG's 5-1 victory over Lille during the weekend.
While Mbappe impressed almost everyone with his performance against Lille, the former AS Monaco star also spoke about his preparations for PSG's upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid
.
Besides this, the prodigious French international denied the reports that he has already signed a deal with the Spanish giants.
"I'm concentrated on beating Madrid and then we'll see what happens", Mbappe told local media after PSG's win. "I have yet to make a decision. Even if the match against Madrid changes things, and though I'm free to do as I please, I'm not going to do those kinds of things. And I won't speak to a rival".
The first leg of the blockbuster encounter will be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February followed by the second game in Madrid on 9 March.
Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and if Mauricio Pochettino's
efforts to keep him in Paris fail, he could switch to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.