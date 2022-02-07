https://sputniknews.com/20220207/i-have-yet-to-make-a-decision-psgs-kylian-mbappe-rubbishes-reports-of-real-madrid-deal-1092814667.html

'I Have Yet to Make a Decision': PSG's Kylian Mbappe Rubbishes Reports of Real Madrid Deal

For months, speculation has been rife that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. In fact, as per the German... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

Alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who scored just his second goal in Ligue 1, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe played a key role in PSG's 5-1 victory over Lille during the weekend.While Mbappe impressed almost everyone with his performance against Lille, the former AS Monaco star also spoke about his preparations for PSG's upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid. Besides this, the prodigious French international denied the reports that he has already signed a deal with the Spanish giants.The first leg of the blockbuster encounter will be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February followed by the second game in Madrid on 9 March.Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and if Mauricio Pochettino's efforts to keep him in Paris fail, he could switch to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.

