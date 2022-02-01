Registration was successful!
$1.78 Per Second: Kylian Mbappe Could Be 'World's Second Highest-Paid Footballer at Real Madrid'
Kylian Mbappe's five-year stint with current Ligue 1 table toppers, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is set to end soon, German media reported on Monday. The 2018... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
Kylian Mbappe could become the second highest-paid footballer in the world, according to German newspaper Bild which reported that Real Madrid has offered him a mega-contract worth a staggering $56 million per year before tax.Overall, Mbappe's salary would see a massive jump - at present he receives $29 million a year from PSG.At the moment, Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi is the football world's top earner: the club pays the Argentine a mammoth weekly wage of $1.3m after signing him from Barcelona last summer.The German newspaper Bild reported that Mbappe would be paid more than $4.7 million per month and his weekly pay package would be around $1.1 million.Breaking down Mbappe's reported contract with the 13-time Champions League winners shows that the athlete will receive around $154,000 each day and around $1.78 per second.Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer as his existing contract with PSG expires in June this year.The Frenchman had previously rejected several offers to have his contract extended, including the signing of a short-term deal from the Paris-based club.
$1.78 Per Second: Kylian Mbappe Could Be 'World's Second Highest-Paid Footballer at Real Madrid'

01.02.2022
Kylian Mbappe's five-year stint with current Ligue 1 table toppers, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is set to end soon, German media reported on Monday. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is due to join Real Madrid at the end of the 2021-22 season after agreeing terms of his deal with the Spanish giants.
Kylian Mbappe could become the second highest-paid footballer in the world, according to German newspaper Bild which reported that Real Madrid has offered him a mega-contract worth a staggering $56 million per year before tax.
Overall, Mbappe's salary would see a massive jump - at present he receives $29 million a year from PSG.
At the moment, Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi is the football world's top earner: the club pays the Argentine a mammoth weekly wage of $1.3m after signing him from Barcelona last summer.
The German newspaper Bild reported that Mbappe would be paid more than $4.7 million per month and his weekly pay package would be around $1.1 million.
Breaking down Mbappe's reported contract with the 13-time Champions League winners shows that the athlete will receive around $154,000 each day and around $1.78 per second.
Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer as his existing contract with PSG expires in June this year.
The Frenchman had previously rejected several offers to have his contract extended, including the signing of a short-term deal from the Paris-based club.
