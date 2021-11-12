Registration was successful!
Lionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
Lionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
Lionel Messi is a football icon who has earned almost everything that is there to be earned on the pitch, except the FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who is tipped to claim a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or at the end of this month, has seen his net worth skyrocket after his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier in the summer, The Mirror reported on Friday.According to the media outlet, the former Barcelona talisman, who collected a record 35 trophies in Catalonia, is now worth $600 million due to his move to Paris after ending his 21-year-long association with Barca.Moreover, Messi's switch to Parc des Princes has also made him just the second footballer in history to hit the $1 billion career earnings mark. Last year, Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire in the sport's history.A leaked copy of his contract with the Paris-based side has disclosed that Messi would receive an annual paycheck of $110 million for his three-year stay in France, with earnings of $30 million during the 2021-22 season followed by $40 million for the subsequent two seasons. Messi's deal with PSG had a $25 million signing bonus too. Alongside Ronaldo, Messi is regarded as the best footballer on the planet, and his heroics, particularly in Spain, have not only earned him global admiration, but a staggering amount of money as well.As per the British press, Messi pocketed a grand total of $875 million in salary for his services at Barcelona, including annual bonuses and other perks.Messi's superlative performances and his phenomenal record have been the prime factor behind his lucrative contracts, sponsorship deals, and other opportunities for income outside the football world. Apart from his massive earnings from Barcelona and PSG, Messi's endorsements have played a major role in his rising earnings every year.While his lifetime deal with German apparel maker Adidas provides him a cool $25 million annually, contributions from Gatorade, Pepsi, and Budweiser have all combined for an impressive $33 million a year.
Lionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion

13:19 GMT 12.11.2021
Lionel Messi is a football icon who has earned almost everything that is there to be earned on the pitch, except the FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The 34-year-old PSG forward is not just the only man to claim six Ballon d'Or awards, but also the second ever footballer, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to hit the $1 billion figure in career earnings.
Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who is tipped to claim a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or at the end of this month, has seen his net worth skyrocket after his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier in the summer, The Mirror reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the former Barcelona talisman, who collected a record 35 trophies in Catalonia, is now worth $600 million due to his move to Paris after ending his 21-year-long association with Barca.

Moreover, Messi's switch to Parc des Princes has also made him just the second footballer in history to hit the $1 billion career earnings mark.
Last year, Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire in the sport's history.

A leaked copy of his contract with the Paris-based side has disclosed that Messi would receive an annual paycheck of $110 million for his three-year stay in France, with earnings of $30 million during the 2021-22 season followed by $40 million for the subsequent two seasons.
Messi's deal with PSG had a $25 million signing bonus too.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v RB Leipzig - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
'Big Bluff': Ballon d'Or Chief Blasts Reports 'Confirming' Lionel Messi as 2021 Winner
9 November, 13:57 GMT
Alongside Ronaldo, Messi is regarded as the best footballer on the planet, and his heroics, particularly in Spain, have not only earned him global admiration, but a staggering amount of money as well.

As per the British press, Messi pocketed a grand total of $875 million in salary for his services at Barcelona, including annual bonuses and other perks.

Messi's superlative performances and his phenomenal record have been the prime factor behind his lucrative contracts, sponsorship deals, and other opportunities for income outside the football world.

Apart from his massive earnings from Barcelona and PSG, Messi's endorsements have played a major role in his rising earnings every year.

While his lifetime deal with German apparel maker Adidas provides him a cool $25 million annually, contributions from Gatorade, Pepsi, and Budweiser have all combined for an impressive $33 million a year.
