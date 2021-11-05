Registration was successful!
Messi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
Messi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
For more than two months, football star Lionel Messi has been troubled by a left knee problem, forcing him to miss a number of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) games... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is at present resting from the PSG squad because of a persistent knee injury which is why the Argentine was seen visiting a regenerative therapy clinic in Madrid.According to sports media outlet, Marca, the former Barcelona skipper arrived at the clinic in the Spanish capital to get advice from a team of medical experts.Messi last played for PSG in a Ligue 1 game against Lille on the previous Friday, but he couldn't continue after half-time as the pain in his knee became unbearable.Despite the injury, Messi is all set to captain Argentina in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. The Copa America champions will take on Diego Godin's team next Friday and will be up against Neymar's Brazil on 17 November.Before signing for the Paris-based club, Messi had made it clear that playing for Argentina would be a priority for him and PSG would never prevent him from providing his services to his national team.PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, however, has made his concerns public about this arrangement as he is worried about Messi's continuing fitness."In the last international break he played three games. He travels, comes back, travels, comes back and now he has muscle problems."Incidentally, Messi's injury occurred during an Argentina game: in early September a poor tackle from Luis Martinez of Venezuela left Messi writhing in agony. Since then, the talismanic footballer has never fully recovered from the injury and it has become a major cause of concern for PSG.
Messi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee

12:20 GMT 05.11.2021
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
For more than two months, football star Lionel Messi has been troubled by a left knee problem, forcing him to miss a number of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) games. He didn't feature in the French team's last game against RB Leipzig and is set to skip their next fixture against Bordeaux on Saturday.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is at present resting from the PSG squad because of a persistent knee injury which is why the Argentine was seen visiting a regenerative therapy clinic in Madrid.

According to sports media outlet, Marca, the former Barcelona skipper arrived at the clinic in the Spanish capital to get advice from a team of medical experts.
Messi last played for PSG in a Ligue 1 game against Lille on the previous Friday, but he couldn't continue after half-time as the pain in his knee became unbearable.

Despite the injury, Messi is all set to captain Argentina in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.
The Copa America champions will take on Diego Godin's team next Friday and will be up against Neymar's Brazil on 17 November.
Before signing for the Paris-based club, Messi had made it clear that playing for Argentina would be a priority for him and PSG would never prevent him from providing his services to his national team.
PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, however, has made his concerns public about this arrangement as he is worried about Messi's continuing fitness.

"It's a bit difficult to explain, these past two months he has been in Argentina more than in Paris," Leonardo said.

"In the last international break he played three games. He travels, comes back, travels, comes back and now he has muscle problems."
Incidentally, Messi's injury occurred during an Argentina game: in early September a poor tackle from Luis Martinez of Venezuela left Messi writhing in agony. Since then, the talismanic footballer has never fully recovered from the injury and it has become a major cause of concern for PSG.
