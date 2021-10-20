Registration was successful!
International
'Most Unselfish Player of All Time': Messi's Gesture Wins Hearts as He Hands Over Penalty to Mbappe
'Most Unselfish Player of All Time': Messi's Gesture Wins Hearts as He Hands Over Penalty to Mbappe
After underperforming for months, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi finally shined for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he scored a brace to seal a 3-2 win... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
Widely considered as the greatest player of all time, it is Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's down to earth nature and his selflessness that is much talked about in the football world.Messi is known for sharing a great camaraderie with his teammates, something which was once again on display in PSG's game against Leipzig, as the 34-year-old footballer handed his penalty to 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.Even though the Frenchman missed the penalty, Messi's gesture has won hearts on social media. While some said that the former Barcelona talisman was the "most unselfish player of all time", others claimed that the chemistry between the Argentine maestro and Mbappe was "becoming stronger".Others hailed Messi's attitude as they insisted that he was a team man in every sense, before quoting the example of Mbappe's France colleague Antoine Griezmann, whom the Argentine gave a lot of confidence during his days with Barcelona.Messi's twin strikes in the 67th and the 74th minutes not only rescued PSG from a precarious situation in the second half, but also maintained their winning record in the UEFA Champions League intact.It also turned out to be the Argentine icon's first match where he has scored two goals for the Paris-based club. Earlier, Messi had suffered multiple setbacks upon his arrival in the French capital.While he couldn't find his form during his initial days at the Parc de Princes, a knee injury forced him to miss out on a few games later.
12:18 GMT 20.10.2021
After underperforming for months, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi finally shined for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he scored a brace to seal a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League Group A game on Tuesday. However, it was the Argentine's humility which ultimately hogged all the headlines.
Widely considered as the greatest player of all time, it is Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's down to earth nature and his selflessness that is much talked about in the football world.

Messi is known for sharing a great camaraderie with his teammates, something which was once again on display in PSG's game against Leipzig, as the 34-year-old footballer handed his penalty to 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Even though the Frenchman missed the penalty, Messi's gesture has won hearts on social media. While some said that the former Barcelona talisman was the "most unselfish player of all time", others claimed that the chemistry between the Argentine maestro and Mbappe was "becoming stronger".

Others hailed Messi's attitude as they insisted that he was a team man in every sense, before quoting the example of Mbappe's France colleague Antoine Griezmann, whom the Argentine gave a lot of confidence during his days with Barcelona.
Messi's twin strikes in the 67th and the 74th minutes not only rescued PSG from a precarious situation in the second half, but also maintained their winning record in the UEFA Champions League intact.

It also turned out to be the Argentine icon's first match where he has scored two goals for the Paris-based club. Earlier, Messi had suffered multiple setbacks upon his arrival in the French capital.
While he couldn't find his form during his initial days at the Parc de Princes, a knee injury forced him to miss out on a few games later.
