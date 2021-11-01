Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract
© AP Photo / Francois MoriPSG's Sergio Ramos smiles during players presentation before the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
During the summer transfer window, Sergio Ramos was among a battery of big names who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with the Spaniard's arch-rival and former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi leading the list. However, unlike the Argentine talisman, Ramos has yet to make his debut for the French giants.
Ligue 1 table toppers PSG are thinking about terminating former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' contract after the superstar footballer failed to feature in even one game for the Parisians due to an injury, French daily Le Parisien reported on Monday.
It's been four months since Ramos landed at Parc des Princes on a free transfer and the dream of the club's supporters to see him play alongside Lionel Messi after their El Clasico rivalry, have not been fulfilled due to a serious injury to his soleus muscle.
According to the publication, the injury has turned out to be much worse than originally expected and that's why the date for his return is not yet final.
Despite PSG working on a plan to rescind their deal with the Spanish defender, it won't be an easy task as Ramos' contract with the club only expires in 2023.
The only way PSG could achieve their desired goal is to initiate talks with his agent and renegotiate his stay in the French capital.
"Inside the club, the early confidence deposited by those upon the Ramos acquisition before and after his injury has waned," Le Parisien reported. "So much so, that a possible contract recession, whilst not being considered a major priority, is not totally out of the question as some at PSG recognise that the move from Real Madrid for the Camas born defender was a mistake."
Ramos last played any kind of competitive football in May and his persistent muscle problem has put a big question mark over his future with PSG.
His last game was for Real Madrid on 5 May, when the Los Blancos were beaten 2-0 in their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.
