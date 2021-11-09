https://sputniknews.com/20211109/new-barcelona-boss-xavi-opens-up-on-pep-guardiola-comparisons--lionel-messis-good-luck-message-1090583318.html

New Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message

Xavier Hernandez Creus, popularly known as Xavi, was appointed Barcelona's manager last week; his predecessor Ronald Koeman was sacked last month

Barcelona head coach Xavi has disclosed that former club talisman Lionel Messi sent him a congratulatory message, wishing him "good luck" in his new role after he was put in charge of the team after the exit of Dutchman Ronald Koeman. Xavi's emotional connection with Barcelona was quite visible during his talks with the club's management as he decided to terminate his existing contract with Al Sadd in order to replace Koeman at Camp Nou.The 2010 World Cup winner had a great time as a player with Barcelona, when he played in Catalonia from 1998 to 2015. As Xavi was one of the senior pros when Messi joined the side as a 13-year-old, the Argentine has had a friendly working relationship with him, which is why the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wished him well following his appointment.However, Xavi won't be able to coach Messi as the 34-year-old superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in September. However, the Spaniard doesn't regret it too much. "Messi, [Samuel] Eto'o, Ronaldinho, of course, but they are not here. Messi is a great friend, he texted me good luck. But we cannot think about the players that are not here," Xavi told reporters on Monday. "I am really excited, I am back at home. We are in a tough situation economically and not in our best sporting moment. But we are Barca and we are the best club in the world."Xavi was also quizzed about his comparisons with Barcelona's former manager Pep Guardiola, who last year guided Manchester City to the Premier League title.Unlike Barca's current struggles, Guardiola tasted huge amounts of success at Camp Nou as the team won a series of titles, including the La Liga and the Champions League during his five-year reign from 2008-2012. "I have really clear ideas, we are not in our best moment but we want to play good football and get results. If they compare me to Guardiola then it's something very positive, he's the best manager in the world," Xavi said."I understand the pressure, I'm at the best club in the world. Expectations are great, we have to work hard to win many trophies."While Xavi was appointed the iconic club's manager last week, Barcelona will only play their first game under his guidance on 20 November as almost all the leading footballers in the world are on international duty at the moment. Barca would hope to make an immediate impression under Xavi when they return to action in 10 days to face Espanyol in a La Liga fixture at home.The Catalan giants were shell-shocked in their last game as they blew up a massive 3-0 lead against Celta Vigo before finishing the match at 3-3 on Saturday.

