Bizarre! UEFA Asks Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti to Clear Coaching Exam Despite Trophy-Laden CV
UEFA, football's governing body in Europe, has asked Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to sit for a coaching exam as his managerial badges have expired, Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport reported.As per the publication, Ancelotti's coaching badges expired on 31 December last year and it was the Spanish Football Federation that informed UEFA about the veteran Italian's situation.UEFA has now instructed the club not to allow Ancelotti in the Madrid dugout until he clears the exam.Ancelotti's stature as a football coach in Europe is well documented.The 62-year-old is one of only three managers to have completed a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles. Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane are the other two who have accomplished the same feat.Besides this, he's among a select band of coaches who have won at least one trophy in all five major leagues in Europe - England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Bundesliga of Germany, Italy's Serie A, and Ligue 1 of France.Despite UEFA throwing a fresh challenge at him, Ancelotti's success story has continued unhindered as he has already won his first title with Real Madrid in 2021-22. Last month, he guided Real to the Spanish Super Cup title against city rivals Atletico Madrid, becoming the first Italian manager to do so.Ancelotti's men are also in contention in La Liga, as they currently occupy the top slot there with 50 points, followed by Sevilla in second place at 46.
12:48 GMT 31.01.2022 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 31.01.2022)
