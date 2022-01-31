Registration was successful!
Live Video: UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
Kylian Mbappe 'Set to Leave PSG as French Forward Agrees Terms With Real Madrid'
Kylian Mbappe 'Set to Leave PSG as French Forward Agrees Terms With Real Madrid'
Kylian Mbappe's wish to join Real Madrid is no secret. The admiration the 23-year-old has for the Spanish giants stems from the club's rich history and a long... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
After months of speculation regarding his future with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is set to depart for the current leaders of the La Liga table, Real Madrid, a report in German newspaper Bild said.According to the publication, the French international has agreed to join the 13-time Champions League winners, where he will earn a staggering $56 million per year before tax.Mbappe's move to Santiago Bernabeu, however, will only become official after Real have played their blockbuster Round of 16 Champions League game with PSG.The first leg of the highly anticipated fixture will be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February followed by the second game in the Spanish capital on 9 March. Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and he's set to join Madrid on a free transfer.Earlier, reports from France said that he was thinking about extending his stay in Paris by signing a short-term contract. But it seems even that deal fell through.Last year, Mbappe rebuffed several offers from PSG of a contract extension.He joined the Ligue 1 side on loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before making the deal permanent the next season.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Kylian Mbappe 'Set to Leave PSG as French Forward Agrees Terms With Real Madrid'

© AP Photo / Joan MonfortPSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Kylian Mbappe's wish to join Real Madrid is no secret. The admiration the 23-year-old has for the Spanish giants stems from the club's rich history and a long list of football legends, including the Frenchman's childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, Mbappe is on course to fulfil his long-cherished dream.
After months of speculation regarding his future with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is set to depart for the current leaders of the La Liga table, Real Madrid, a report in German newspaper Bild said.

According to the publication, the French international has agreed to join the 13-time Champions League winners, where he will earn a staggering $56 million per year before tax.
Mbappe's move to Santiago Bernabeu, however, will only become official after Real have played their blockbuster Round of 16 Champions League game with PSG.

The first leg of the highly anticipated fixture will be played at the Parc des Princes on 15 February followed by the second game in the Spanish capital on 9 March.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and he's set to join Madrid on a free transfer.

Earlier, reports from France said that he was thinking about extending his stay in Paris by signing a short-term contract. But it seems even that deal fell through.

Last year, Mbappe rebuffed several offers from PSG of a contract extension.

He joined the Ligue 1 side on loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before making the deal permanent the next season.
