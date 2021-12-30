https://sputniknews.com/20211230/neymars-injury-messis-adaptation-mbappe-answers-why-psgs-holy-trinity-hasnt-delivered-yet-1091906433.html

'Neymar's Injury, Messi's Adaptation': Mbappe Answers Why PSG's Holy Trinity Hasn't Delivered Yet

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) already had the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their arsenal long before Lionel Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes in... 30.12.2021, Sputnik International

Despite not being willing to discuss his relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar in public, Kylian Mbappe acknowledged that Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) famous trident has failed miserably in delivering as a unit.The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, however, was crystal clear when pointing out the reasons behind their lack of success on the football pitch.According to Mbappe, it was the lack of game time together, particularly with Neymar injured since November, and Messi adapting to life in a new city and club, that hasn't allowed the three superstars to gel up and become a force to reckon with at PSG.Besides explaining the factors behind their inconsistencies up front, Mbappe also cleared the air on his alleged rift with Neymar as he declared that he was literally desperate to see Neymar back on the field."Playing with them is an incredible opportunity for me and I can't wait for Neymar to come back, because with him I think we can do great things in the second half of the season", the 23-year-old French marksman added.Additionally, Mbappe spoke about his desire to win the UEFA Champions League title with PSG next year, but added that defending the World Cup trophy in Qatar would be even more memorable. Mbappe is currently enjoying the winter break and will only be back in action on 3 January when PSG will take on Vannes in a Ligue 1 encounter.

