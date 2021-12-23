https://sputniknews.com/20211223/paris-saint-germains-worries-mount-amid-growing-concerns-over-neymars-recovery-from-injury-1091745429.html

Paris Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury

Paris Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury

Neymar’s continuing absence due to an ankle injury has led to major worries in the PSG camp with the club’s top brass, including sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo showing their concerns, French radio station RMC reported.

Neymar’s continuing absence due to an ankle injury has led to major worries in the PSG camp, with the club’s top brass, including sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, showing their concerns, French radio station RMC reported.The prime reason behind PSG’s tensions is that the 29-year-old footballer may not be fit for the first leg of the French giants’ crucial Champions League game against Real Madrid in the middle of February.While the Ligue 1 table toppers still have Messi and Mbappe in their arsenal, Pochettino and his support staff realise that beating Real Madrid, a team that has won Europe’s premier club tournament for a record 13 times in the past, will not be easy.Alongside Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe – PSG arguably have the most potent attacking trio in football and the French side would have been delighted to see the three superstars in action together against Real.While the Brazil marksman’s injury turned out to be less problematic than earlier predicted, it is taking longer than usual to heal. The top officials of the club are only expecting to see a fully fit Neymar at the end of February or in the first week of March, the French outlet claimed.Neymar’s persistent ankle problems have kept him on the sidelines since 28 November.But this isn’t the first time the Mogi das Cruzes-born player has been absent from PSG’s matches due to health problems.According to Spanish sports publication Marca, Neymar has missed more than 50 PSG matches due to injury troubles since arriving at Parc des Princes in 2017, including knockout games against Manchester United and current La Liga toppers Real Madrid in the past.

