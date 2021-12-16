Harry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination
15:51 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 16.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ANDY RAINSoccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Croatia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 13, 2021 England's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted off
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was Pep Guardiola's prime target during the summer with the Man City boss going all out in his pursuit of the 28-year-old footballer. But the reigning Premier League champions failed to bring him on board due to Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell his most valuable player.
Real Madrid have been given the opportunity to secure a deal for England skipper Harry Kane, reports in the local media claimed on Thursday.
As per El Nacional, the London-born footballer is more interested in moving to Madrid than the Etihad Stadium, especially after the Spurs management put the brakes on a potential switch to City earlier this year.
This is not the first time Kane has been linked with the current La Liga table toppers. In 2017 and even during the latter stages of last season, speculation was rife that he was set to land in Madrid, but the switch never materialised.
However, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would largely depend on Real's ability to secure either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, both men head coach Carlo Ancelotti is chasing.
Moreover, unlike the previous season, when he was the leading goal scorer in the Premier League, Kane has struggled so far for Tottenham this season; he's scored twice in 13 appearances.
Despite the rumours, Kane's move away from North London wouldn't be easy for any side because his current contract with Spurs expires in 2024.
As per El Nacional, the London-born footballer is more interested in moving to Madrid than the Etihad Stadium, especially after the Spurs management put the brakes on a potential switch to City earlier this year.
This is not the first time Kane has been linked with the current La Liga table toppers. In 2017 and even during the latter stages of last season, speculation was rife that he was set to land in Madrid, but the switch never materialised.
However, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would largely depend on Real's ability to secure either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, both men head coach Carlo Ancelotti is chasing.
Moreover, unlike the previous season, when he was the leading goal scorer in the Premier League, Kane has struggled so far for Tottenham this season; he's scored twice in 13 appearances.
Despite the rumours, Kane's move away from North London wouldn't be easy for any side because his current contract with Spurs expires in 2024.