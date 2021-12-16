https://sputniknews.com/20211216/harry-kane-could-move-to-spain-reports-suggest-real-madrid-is-preferred-destination-1091573799.html

Harry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination

Harry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination

Real Madrid have been given the opportunity to secure a deal for England skipper Harry Kane, reports in the local media claimed on Thursday

2021-12-16T15:51+0000

2021-12-16T15:51+0000

2021-12-16T16:07+0000

football

football

sport

tottenham

real madrid

tottenham hotspur

manchester city

pep guardiola

sputnik

premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083156064_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4bb81561f82ee0d639e96b317674a6.jpg

Real Madrid have been given the opportunity to secure a deal for England skipper Harry Kane, reports in the local media claimed on Thursday.As per El Nacional, the London-born footballer is more interested in moving to Madrid than the Etihad Stadium, especially after the Spurs management put the brakes on a potential switch to City earlier this year. This is not the first time Kane has been linked with the current La Liga table toppers. In 2017 and even during the latter stages of last season, speculation was rife that he was set to land in Madrid, but the switch never materialised.However, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would largely depend on Real's ability to secure either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, both men head coach Carlo Ancelotti is chasing. Moreover, unlike the previous season, when he was the leading goal scorer in the Premier League, Kane has struggled so far for Tottenham this season; he's scored twice in 13 appearances. Despite the rumours, Kane's move away from North London wouldn't be easy for any side because his current contract with Spurs expires in 2024.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, tottenham, real madrid, tottenham hotspur, manchester city, pep guardiola, sputnik, premier league, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, move, football club, switch, football team, footballer, harry kane, la liga, football star, kylian mbappe, erling haaland