Simmering Tensions in PSG Dressing Room as Players Divided Into Two Camps, French Press Claims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is a club with global appeal and has often been envied by both their French rivals and their iconic counterparts in Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. But according to reports in the French media, all is not well with the club at the moment.

Even before the arrival of the charismatic Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, PSG was a powerhouse, one of a kind, in the football world with the squad already featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.But according to France's much revered newspaper L'Equipe, there's a stark contrast between reality and what's being projected in public as a widening rift between players has led to simmering tensions at Parc des Princes.According to the French outlet, the PSG dressing room has completely disintegrated with internal conflicts and egos of certain players taking over everything else and all these things have led to a nightmarish situation for the club's management.The publication has claimed that one of the sticking points between Mauricio Pochettino's men is the arrival of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the summer.While Pochettino and his support staff wanted to rotate the Euro 2020 winner with their second goalie Keylor Navas after every three games, the pair decided to fight for the spot in the team's starting XI.The PSG boss' troubles with Donnarumma began from here, with the 22-year-old footballer's close associates questioning Pochettino's tactics.The French press has even revealed that there is a clear-cut division within the PSG camp with French stars and South American footballers standing against each other.This growing unease and instability has had a negative impact on Mbappe in particular, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is no longer keen to extend his stay in Paris.The newspaper has also described how Neymar's behavioural issues have become a major hindrance in his relationship with Mbappe.Unlike the Frenchman, who seemed to be enjoying his newfound partnership and friendship with Messi, the Brazilian isn't going gaga over the change in his role in the team, especially when Messi and Mbappe have been hogging all the limelight of late.Moreover, another bone of contention within the French side's dressing room is the stark contrast in the treatment of some of its players from those who are considered as "privileged".L'Equipe has mentioned that after Messi's record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or triumph, the Argentine skipper and Leandro Paredes arrived at the club's practice session looking visibly tired after partying at a nightclub all night.While the duo did train on that particular day on the insistence of PSG's coaching staff, both Messi and Paredes failed to train the next day, citing gastroenteritis problems.Messi and Paredes' lack of commitment apparently angered their teammates, requesting both Pochettino and PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo to act on their indiscipline.Despite their reported dressing room issues, PSG have managed to dominate Ligue 1 as the French giants are currently sitting on top of the league with 45 points. Marseille are second with 32 points.

