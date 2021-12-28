https://sputniknews.com/20211228/footballers-up-in-arms-as-mbappe-lewandowski-lead-opposition-to-fifas-biennial-world-cup-plans-1091856225.html

Footballers Up in Arms as Mbappe, Lewandowski Lead Opposition to FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plans

FIFA's plans to host a biennial World Cup are increasingly dividing the football world.

FIFA's proposed revamp of the international football calendar, including a proposed switch to a World Cup every two years, instead of the current quadrennial affair, has been met with intense opposition.After UEFA and CONMEBOL's opposition, now two of the game's biggest names – Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski – have raised their voice against the proposed changes to the World Cup."Over a season, we would have to play 60 games a year. The Euro, the World Cup, the Nations League… We like to play but it is too much. If people want to see quality, I think we need to take a break", the Frenchman added.Bayern Munich frontman Lewandowski agreed with Mbappe that the overall quality of football would go down if the tournament was hosted every two years, because the players would be forced to play a large number of games during a short time frame."We have to look ahead, if we want to play a World Cup every two years, the level will drop. It's impossible for the body and mind to perform at the same level", he concluded.According to FIFA's estimates, a biennial World Cup would generate an additional $4.4 billion in revenue during its first four-year period.Only last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino sought support from member associations in favour of the institution's controversial plans.The Swiss-Italian football administrator also promised to form a $3.5 billion "solidarity scheme" to support the sport in underdeveloped nations if a World Cup every two years becomes a permanent fixture in the near future.

