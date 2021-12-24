https://sputniknews.com/20211224/lionel-messi-registers-worst-career-tally-for-psg-in-ligue-1-shines-in-champions-league-1091771397.html

Lionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League

Lionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League

Lionel Messi switched to PSG from his boyhood club Barcelona after yet another prolific season for the Catalan giants

2021-12-24T10:42+0000

2021-12-24T10:42+0000

2021-12-24T10:42+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

sputnik

sport

sport

goal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083667878_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef78fb03102e8df9bfd83bd3821e0e76.jpg

In a year which saw possibly the biggest transfer in football history, Lionel Messi switched to PSG from his boyhood club Barcelona after yet another prolific season for the Catalan giants.The Argentine wizard's impact at the Parisian club, however, hasn't been as impressive as was expected from him.In fact, Messi's numbers are much worse than his first campaign for Barca in 2004-05 when he had recorded a goal every 75 minutes in the La Liga followed by a goal every 155 minutes the next season. On the other hand, the talismanic footballer has collected a solitary goal in Ligue 1 in 865 minutes.Moreover, unlike at the Spanish club, where he was the sole mega star, at PSG, Messi has played second fiddle to Mbappe with the Frenchman being an established man for Mauricio Pochettino and his support staff, considering he has been playing for the club since 2017.While Messi's poor display in the French league has been well documented, he has been the central figure in PSG's ongoing Champions League campaign.During the group stage, Messi scored a super impressive five goals with his double against RB Leipzig hogging the limelight. In the process, the superstar also powered the Parisian team to the knockout phase of the prestigious tournament.Despite Messi's unimposing numbers, PSG's top brass, including sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, has backed the Argentina captain to the hilt.Last week, Leonardo had taken a dig at Messi's critics besides making it clear that he wasn't worried about the legendary footballer's lack of goals in the French capital.More so, his numbers were not so bad if one took into account that Messi has also provided four assists in PSG's games, making a significant contribution in a couple of the club's victories in Ligue 1.According to some Spanish and French publications, including Marca, Messi is still adjusting to life in a new city and the club.In addition to that, international breaks have come at an inopportune time for him as he has been unable to find any sort of momentum and rhythm while playing for PSG.Messi is currently enjoying his Christmas and New Year holidays and will only be back in action on 4 January when PSG will square-off against Vannes in a Ligue encounter.

vera andrea Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 0

1

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, sputnik, sport, sport, goal, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, lionel messi, goal-scoring, uefa champions league