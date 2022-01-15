Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
Messi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales
Messi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales
Lionel Messi might still be adjusting to new colleagues and life in a new city in France, and he has yet to sparkle in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
Messi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales

Lionel Messi might still be adjusting to new colleagues and life in a new city in France, and he has yet to sparkle in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but he has already woven his magic off the field for the club. Like Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino's side are now reaping the rewards of Messi's presence at Parc des Princes.
Several pundits, including ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, have lambasted seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, for his poor performance at PSG but there's little doubt that the Argentine is having an enormous effect on the French giants' finances.
After Messi landed in Paris in September, eight new sponsors joined PSG, and others have renewed their deals, according to the club's sponsorship director, Marc Armstrong.
PSG have made a significant investment on Messi, considering his stay in France is costing them a whopping $91 million.
But the rewards of his presence have far outstripped the costs as the likes of luxury apparel brand DIOR, crypto.com, and six others have already signed up with PSG.
Both Nike and Coca-Cola have extended their contracts - Nike has agreed to an $86 million-a-year deal to provide player kits until 2032. The American soft-drink giant will stay as PSG's sponsor for three more years until 2024.

"Our income increase in 2021 will be significant," Armstrong said while highlighting Messi's effect on revenue. "It'll be more than 10 percent more than in 2020."

"Messi was at the top of his game in the Copa America, and he has already shown that in the Champions League. But he's not alone, with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, [Achraf] Hakimi, and [Kylian] Mbappe's presence," he added.
Moreover, signing Messi has had a huge effect on PSG's social media presence as the club has attracted nearly 15 million new followers since his arrival.
Besides the increase in its social media base, shirt sales in 2021 easily exceeded the one million mark, thanks to Messi's immense popularity in the country.
In fact, according to the club, 2021 shirt sales are at a record.
The 34-year-old footballer is at present out of action as he's still recovering from COVID-19, and won't be available for PSG's game against Brest on Saturday.
PSG currently occupy the top position in Ligue 1 with 47 points followed by Nice in second place on 39.
